Alabama Advances to WCWS Semifinals Behind Dominant First Inning Against Nebraska

Alabama took advantage of free bases and ambushed Nebraska in the first inning to earn a spot in the Women's College World Series semifinals on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide got a three-run home run from Marlie Giles and a one-hit complete-game from Jocelyn Briski to beat the Huskers 5-1.

Alabama's victory snapped a 27-game winning streak for Nebraska.

"It was a great win for us against a really, really good team," said Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy. "I see why they won the Big Ten tournament, had won 30 games in a row. Just a great team."

Neither team played a clean game as the two program combined to commit four errors. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, their mistakes didn't lead to any runs thanks to Briski's ability to shutdown the Husker offense.

The 2026 SEC Pitcher of the Year allowed one hit, a solo run to Hannah Camenzind, in a complete-game effort. It was her fourth one-hitter in her last six starts.

Giles finished the game with four runs batted in and she has now homered in each of her three career appearances at the Women's College World Series.

"Ms. Briski was incredible again," Murphy added. "One hitter, six Ks, no walks. We didn't give them any momentum. We had a solo home run, but we came back and scored. Marlie had a huge hit. If you're familiar with Alabama, our slogan is 'Where legends are made,' and she solidified that tonight, both of them."

The Crimson Tide will play either Texas Tech or UCLA on Monday, June 1, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Another win will move Alabama into the championship series.

Alabama jumped on Nebraska early, putting two runners via a walk and hit-by-pitch to set Giles up for a two-out, three-run shot.

""I would just say I'm very blessed," said Giles of her WCWS home runs. "God has blessed me beyond anything I can even imagine. I haven't hit as many home runs as Lex and Brooke have, but for me to hit it here…I don't' have an answer for you except it's His will, His plan. That's all I got for that answer."

The Crimson Tide added another run in the third and capped the scoring in the fourth.

Jordy Frahm took the loss for Nebraska after allowing three earned runs on three hits in just 2.0 innings. Alexis Jensen pitched 4.0 innings of relief and didn't allow an earned run in her WCWS debut. She struck out six and walked one.

Nebraska will face Texas on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT on ABC in an elimination game.