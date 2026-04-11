Alabama Softball Coach Patrick Murphy Reaches Historic Milestone in Win Over Auburn

Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy reached a milestone so rare that no other Southeastern Conference achieved it.

​The Crimson Tide's 4-0 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn marked conference win No. 500 for Murphy. He is the first to reach that milestone, according to the program.

Murphy, who has been at Alabama for the program's entire 30-year existence, called his job "one of the biggest blessings" of his life. He spent the first two seasons in Tuscaloosa as an assistant before being elevated to head coach and has never looked back.

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Congrats to @UACoachMurphy on becoming the FIRST coach in @SEC softball history to earn 500 conference wins#Team30 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/nivPZOJY6h — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) April 11, 2026

Alabama, which entered the contest ranked No. 1 by Softball America, improved to 38-3 and 11-3 in conference play.

After narrowly beating the Tigers 1-0 on Friday night, the Crimson Tide used 10 hits and a one-hit complete-game effort from freshman Vic Moten to guide them to a series win.

Moten struck out five and walked three.

"That last inning was incredible," Murphy said after the game during his SEC Network interview. "I felt like she picked it up two gears. She had a look on her face that was different. If you know me as a coach, that is absolutely what I love for a seventh inning. Nobody even sniffs getting on base."

Alexis Pupillo, Ambrey Taylor, and Salen Hawkins had multihit games with two hits apiece. Taylor scored twice while Pupillo and Brooke Wells each crossed home once.

A legacy far greater than just wins on the field@UACoachMurphy #RollTide pic.twitter.com/KxLyczL9pA — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) April 11, 2026

Jena Young got Alabama on the board in the top of the second after Taylor doubled to left field. With two outs, the transfer from Iowa drove a ball to right field that allowed Taylor to cross home plate and give the Crimson Tide a 1-0 lead.

Wells continued her impressive season at the plate with a solo home run in the third inning. her 17th home run of the season.

Alabama didn't score again until the seventh, and it was Taylor who found herself in the middle of the hit parade.

Pupillo started the final frame with a single to center field. Wells followed with a ground ball to third base, but an error advanced Pupillo to third. Wells was pinch-run for by Kinley Pate and then swiped second to put runners on second and third for Taylor.

The freshman third baseman singled to center, scoring Pupillo. Pate was thrown out at home.

Taylor advanced to second on the throw home, stole third, and then scored to give the Crimson Tide a four-run lead that held for the rest of the game.