Alabama Softball Freshman Throws Perfect Game, Makes Program History

Kaitlyn Pallozzi stepped out of the circle and into the Alabama history books on Friday morning in a 7-0 win over the Elon Phoenix at JoAnne Graf Field on the campus of Florida State.

The right-hander became the first freshman to throw a perfect game in program history.

Kaitlyn Pallozzi is officially the FIRST Alabama freshman to ever throw a perfect game @KaitlynPallozzi 👏👏👏#Team30 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/vzc16kFiqv — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) February 20, 2026

Pallozzi's feat came in just the third start of her young collegiate career, and she recorded six strikeouts. She only needed 86 pitches to complete 7.0 innings.

The Michigan native notched the sixth perfect game in program history and first since Montana Fouts in 2023.

As for the offense, Alabama freshman outfielder Ana Roman had a career day, going 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and five runs batted in.

Second baseman Jena Young also contributed with two hits, including a double and two runs scored. Third baseman Mari Hubbard and Kristen White also had multi-hit games with two each.

Alabama had plenty of chances to end the game early via a run rule but ran into outs on the base paths and just couldn't push that eighth run across the plate.

Coming into the game, Pallozzi had appeared in four games, making two starts. Her two starts came during opening weekend and were against East Carolina and Villanova. She earned the win against the Pirates.

The freshman earned her second win of the year in a relief outing against Liberty on Feb. 13. She pitched 5.1 innings, struck out four, and allowed three hits.

On the year, Pallozzi is 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA. She has struck out 16 and walked two across 19.1 innings.

Alabama has been forced to take a unique approach to the start of the season with Jocelyn Briski not at 100 percent, Rather than lean on veteran arms, Pallozzi and classmate Vic Moten have pitched the bulk of the innings for head coach Patrick Murphy.

The two freshmen are a combined 8-0 and have started eight of Alabama's 10 games. Briski has started the other two.

In total, five pitchers have appeared for the Crimson Tide this season and have a microscopic 0.93 ERA as a staff. Only eight nine runs, eight earned, have been scored against Alabama pitchers across 60.0 innings.

Opponents are batting .122 against Alabama's staff but that will be tested in the Crimson Tide's two games against Florida State.

The first of two Top 10 matchups between the No. 6 Crimson Tide and No. 5 Seminoles is Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast via ACCNX.

