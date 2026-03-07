Arizona Softball Pitcher Hit by Line Drive to Head, Wildcats Clinch BYU Series Win

The No. 18 Arizona Wildcats (19-5, 2-0) clinched their seventh-straight win via run rule with an 8-0 victory over Brigham Young (5-16, 0-2) on Friday.

However, a scary moment in the fourth inning sent the fans at Rita Hillendbrand Memorial Stadium into shock when Arizona starting pitcher Rylie Holder was hit in the head by a line drive.

Holder's mask flew off, her sunglasses snapped into two pieces, and she immediately grabbed the left side of her head.

The Arizona infielders called time as soon as they could, and the coaching staff emerged from the dugout along with an athletic trainer. Holder walked off the field under her own power with the trainer and was immediately lifted from the game.

Holder's night was over after 3.0 innings. She allowed five hits and a walk and struck out three.

Arizona’s Rylie Holder took a line drive off the face. It knocked her mask off, sunglasses in pieces.



She walked off with a trainer, holding the left side of her head. pic.twitter.com/qGsciLLNXr — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) March 6, 2026

Jenae Berry entered the game for Holder and faced one batter before Jalen Adams took over. Adams faced the final six batters and did not allow a hit. She struck out one Cougar.

Arizona scored eight runs on eight hits and had two stolen bases in the game. Tayler Biehl led the team, going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, and Anyssa Wild drove in two.

Nyss gets it done 👊



Anyssa Wild lines one up the middle to bring home a pair! pic.twitter.com/lqmNGPLJM6 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) March 6, 2026

The Wildcats jumped on the board in the first inning on an RBI double from Biehl to get the offense started.

A six-run third busted the game open though.

Sereniti Trice made the score 2-0 with an RBI triple, and Biehl brought Trice home with an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0. Wild drove in a couple with a two-run single to centerfield, and Addison Duke drumped a single in left to score two more.

It’s a track meet 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/kdLKN8RYvM — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) March 7, 2026

Biehl drove in the eighth and final run of the contest in the fourth with an RBI single up the middle.

BYU threatened, putting the leadoff batter on in four of the five innings. But, the Cougars stranded seven runners on base and were unable to push a run across.

Series: won 😼



The Cats run-rule BYU in game two! pic.twitter.com/0ZSXn1BRwp — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) March 6, 2026

Lily Owens was 2-for-3 for BYU. Rita Tavita, Danica Acosta, and Hailey Morrow had recorded one hit.

Hailey Shuler took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on six hits and three walks in 2.0 innings. Jada Villegas also pitched the final 2.0 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits and two free passes.

Arizona and BYU will meet for one more game on Saturday at 12 p.m. MST at Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson.

Recommended Links