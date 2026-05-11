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Softball On SI

Athens Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Athens NCAA Softball Regional.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Georgia was named the No. 10 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
Georgia was named the No. 10 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldog softball team was selected to host the 2026 NCAA Athens Regional as the 10th overall seed.

The Bulldogs will host Clemson, UNC Greensboro and the College of Charleston at Jack Turner Stadium.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Clemson vs UNC Greensboro | 4:30 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 2: Georgia vs. Charleston | 7 p.m. ET | TBD

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | TBD | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | TBD | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | TBD | TBD

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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