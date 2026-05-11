Athens Regional: Schedule & Updates

The Georgia Bulldog softball team was selected to host the 2026 NCAA Athens Regional as the 10th overall seed.

The Bulldogs will host Clemson, UNC Greensboro and the College of Charleston at Jack Turner Stadium.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Clemson vs UNC Greensboro | 4:30 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 2: Georgia vs. Charleston | 7 p.m. ET | TBD

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | TBD | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | TBD | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | TBD | TBD