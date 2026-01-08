Auburn Softball’s Latest Practice Moment Is Pure Comedy Gold

The new year is underway, and the Auburn Tigers have been enjoying some nice weather, practicing outside at Jane B. Moore Field.

Nobody could have predicted the pure comedic moment that took place on Tuesday.

When Riley Frizell joined the Tigers as a graduate manager in August of 2024, she was coming off a career-best season with the Louisville Cardinals. As a senior with the ACC squad, she led the team with a .337 batting average with 56 hits. She set career highs with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs and posted a team-leading .651 slugging percentage.

All of that flew out of her hands when she attempted to hit a ground ball to the right side and ended up losing the bat instead.

"We are so back, Auburn Softball," Frizell posted on X.

"No one was harmed by flying objects," the former first baseman added.

We are so back @AuburnSoftball 🙂‍↔️



(No one was harmed by any flying objects 😊) pic.twitter.com/wOwZdZZjVA — riley frizell (@FrizellRiley) January 7, 2026

Seeing the bat fly toward the third base dugout sent the entire team into a fit of laughter and even had some of the coaches sharing the moment on social media.

Head coach Chris Malveaux writes, "... a lot to think about on that walk to get the bat."

Frizell's former hitting coach at Louisville, Bryan Sabatella, chimed in with, "You must have learned that from someone else."

Are we sure about that ? — riley frizell (@FrizellRiley) January 7, 2026

Before her NFCA All-Southeast Region First Team and All-ACC senior season, Frizell spent three years with the Missouri Tigers. At Mizzou, Frizell helped the Tigers to three straight NCAA Regionals, including a Super Regional appearance in 2021.

The Ohio native played in 109 games, making 49 starts at Mizzou with 10 home runs, four doubles, 39 RBI, and 23 runs scored.

Former Mizzou hitting coach, Jeff Cottrill, even added a comment to the thread.

"You serious?!?!" Cottrill said. "That's what you get for trying to hit a gb (ground ball). You (are) built to hit the ball a long ways.... IN THE AIR!"

You know what you might be on to something ! — riley frizell (@FrizellRiley) January 7, 2026

Auburn is coming off a Regional final finish last season, losing to Florida State in the if-necessary game of the Tallahassee Regional.

This spring marks the second year of the Malveaux era, and Auburn is ready to make some noise in the SEC.

With a schedule loaded with in-state rivals, regional foes, and NCAA Tournament teams, the Tigers will be tested early and often. But that should have the team ready for the postseason when the time comes.

The Tigers officially open the 2026 season at North Florida on Feb. 5 before continuing to Clearwater for the NFCA D1 Leadoff Classic.

