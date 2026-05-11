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Softball On SI

Austin Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Austin NCAA Softball Regional.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Texas was named the No. 2 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
Texas was named the No. 2 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The defending national champion Texas Longhorns drew the No. 2 national seed for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2 national seed is the second-highest seed in program history.

Texas welcomes Wisconsin, Baylor, and Wagner to Austin for the double-elimination tournament.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Baylor vs. Wisconsin | 12:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Game 2: Texas vs. Wagner | 3 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | 12 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 | 5 p.m. CT | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 | 12 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 7 (If Necessary): Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 | 2:30 p.m. CT | TBD

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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