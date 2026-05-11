Austin Regional: Schedule & Updates
The defending national champion Texas Longhorns drew the No. 2 national seed for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
The No. 2 national seed is the second-highest seed in program history.
Texas welcomes Wisconsin, Baylor, and Wagner to Austin for the double-elimination tournament.
Friday, May 15
Game 1: Baylor vs. Wisconsin | 12:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Game 2: Texas vs. Wagner | 3 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Saturday, May 16
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | 12 p.m. CT | TBD
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. CT | TBD
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 | 5 p.m. CT | TBD
Sunday, May 17
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 | 12 p.m. CT | TBD
Game 7 (If Necessary): Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 | 2:30 p.m. CT | TBD
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.