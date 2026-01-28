Big 12 Softball Schedules Media Days and Preview Show
The Big 12 Conference announced its preseason softball television lineup for the 2026 season, less than two weeks out, featuring two virtual media day shows as well as a season preview program.
Hosted by BYUtv's Spencer Linton and two Big 12 legends, Cat Osterman and Rachel Becker, the Big 12 Softball Media Days are slated to air live on ESPN+, BYUtv, Big 12 Studios, and the Big 12 YouTube channel.
Linton, a play-by-play sportscaster, sideline reporter, and BYUtv Sports Nation lead, and analysts Osterman and Becker will speak with all 11 programs gearing up for opening day, the first week of February.
Osterman (LHP, Texas) and Becker (INF, Oklahoma State) are more than familiar with the Big 12 Conference. Osterman is a three-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and three-time Olympic medalist with Team USA. She remains at the top in various pitching categories in the Big 12, almost 20 years later, following her last pitch in a Longhorn uniform.
In her graduate year, Becker led the Big 12 in average and paced the nation in various offensive metrics, assisting the Cowgirls to the Women's College World Series (WCWS) for the program's fourth year in a row.
The Big 12 Softball Media days, times, and schools are as follows. All times are listed in ET.
Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 12-2 p.m.
Arizona - 12:10 p.m.
Arizona State - 12:25 p.m.
Central Florida - 12:40 p.m.
Oklahoma State - 12:55 p.m.
Iowa State - 1:10 p.m.
Utah - 1:25 p.m.
Baylor 1:40 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 29 at 11a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
BYU - 11:10 a.m.
Houston - 11:25 a.m.
Kansas - 11:40 a.m.
Texas Tech - 11:55 a.m.
The three conference experts in Linton, Osterman, and Becker will also play host to the Big 12 Softball Preview Show on ESPNU, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 2. More in-depth analysis on each team will be explored. The time has not been released yet.
The Big 12 Conference had three institutions ranked in the three major preseason polls, including national runner-Up Texas Tech, Arizona, and Oklahoma State.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Softball America: No. 1
NFCA: No. 2
ESPN.com/USA Today: T-1
Texas Tech made its first-ever WCWS just one year ago, giving softball fans around the globe one of the most exciting Championship Series when they matched up with Lone Star State foe Texas. An overall record of 54-14 (.794) and Big 12 record of 20-4 (.833) will simply be the standard for the Red Raiders in the 2026 campaign.
Arizona Wildcats
Softball America: No. 17
NFCA: No. 17
ESPN.com/USA Today: No. 18
The Wildcats went 48-13 (.787) overall and 17-7 in league play last season. They were one game shy of a trip to the Super Regional upon falling to Ole Miss in the "if necessary" game of the NCAA Regional.
Oklahoma State Cowgirls
Softball America: No. 19
NFCA: No. 24
ESPN.com/USA Today: No. 20
Oklahoma State posted a 35-20 (.636) overall record and went 13-9 (.591) in conference in 2025. The Cowgirls also failed in making it out of the Regional.
