Big West Preseason Poll Tabs Team to Beat After Close Vote

UC Santa Barbara claimed the No. 1 rank in the 2026 Big West Softball Preseason Coaches Poll, determined by the conference's 10 head coaches, announced Thursday. 11 student-athletes, scattered across just five of the 10 institutions, were also named to the All-Big West Preseason Team.

In just three years at the helm, Jo Evans led UC Santa Barbara to its first Big West Championship title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2025. The Gauchos' 36 wins topped a single-season program-best, and their 17 league victories matched the existing record from 2016. In the Los Angeles Regional, UC Santa Barbara held off solid competition in Arizona State and San Diego State through the postseason elimination bracket, ultimately falling to No. 9 UCLA to end its historic campaign.

Cal State Fullerton, which captured the 2025 Big West regular season title (37-17, 22-5 BWC) under the leadership of Big West Coach of the Year Gina Oaks Garcia, was picked a close second behind the Gauchos. The Titans tallied 75 points, trailing the Gauchos by just three points. and garnered four first-place votes.

2026 Big West Preseason Poll

1. UC Santa Barbara, 78 (6)

2. Cal State Fullerton, 75 (4)

3. Long Beach State, 65

T-4. Hawai'i, 50

T-4. UC San Diego, 50

6. UC Davis, 38

7. CSUN, 36

8. Cal Poly, 27

9. UC Riverside, 22

10. Cal State Bakersfield, 9

2026 Preseason All-Big West Team

Of the 11 Big West players to watch, Cal State Fullerton led the league with five members collecting the preseason honors. UC Santa Barbara earned three spots, while UC San Diego, UC Riverside, and UC Davis each had one individual recognized.

All five Titan preseason standouts, who were also 2025 All-Big West selections, return to the Fullerton roster in 2026, headlined by the Big West Field Player of the Year, Ava Arce, and Freshman Field Player of the Year, Nataly Lozano.

The Gauchos welcome back Big West Pitcher of the Year Malaya Johnson and First Team recipient Bella Fuentes.

Infielders

Ava Arce, Sr. (CSUF)

Colby McClinton, Sr. (CSUF)

Bella Fuentes, Sr. (UCSB)

Rebecca Cabezas, Sr. (UCR)

Maalia Cherry, So. (UCSD)



Pitchers

Trisha McCleskey, RJr. (CSUF)

Ashley Sawai, Jr. (UCD)

Malaya Johnson, Sr. (UCSB)

Catchers

Alexia Lopez, Sr. (CSUF)

Outfielders

Giselle Mejia, So. (UCSB)

Utility Players

Nataly Lozano, So. (CSUF)

The 2026 campaign starts Thursday, Feb. 5 with league matchups beginning in March. For a full schedule, visit the Big West Conference website.

