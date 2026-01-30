Big West Preseason Poll Tabs Team to Beat After Close Vote
UC Santa Barbara claimed the No. 1 rank in the 2026 Big West Softball Preseason Coaches Poll, determined by the conference's 10 head coaches, announced Thursday. 11 student-athletes, scattered across just five of the 10 institutions, were also named to the All-Big West Preseason Team.
In just three years at the helm, Jo Evans led UC Santa Barbara to its first Big West Championship title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2025. The Gauchos' 36 wins topped a single-season program-best, and their 17 league victories matched the existing record from 2016. In the Los Angeles Regional, UC Santa Barbara held off solid competition in Arizona State and San Diego State through the postseason elimination bracket, ultimately falling to No. 9 UCLA to end its historic campaign.
Cal State Fullerton, which captured the 2025 Big West regular season title (37-17, 22-5 BWC) under the leadership of Big West Coach of the Year Gina Oaks Garcia, was picked a close second behind the Gauchos. The Titans tallied 75 points, trailing the Gauchos by just three points. and garnered four first-place votes.
2026 Big West Preseason Poll
1. UC Santa Barbara, 78 (6)
2. Cal State Fullerton, 75 (4)
3. Long Beach State, 65
T-4. Hawai'i, 50
T-4. UC San Diego, 50
6. UC Davis, 38
7. CSUN, 36
8. Cal Poly, 27
9. UC Riverside, 22
10. Cal State Bakersfield, 9
2026 Preseason All-Big West Team
Of the 11 Big West players to watch, Cal State Fullerton led the league with five members collecting the preseason honors. UC Santa Barbara earned three spots, while UC San Diego, UC Riverside, and UC Davis each had one individual recognized.
All five Titan preseason standouts, who were also 2025 All-Big West selections, return to the Fullerton roster in 2026, headlined by the Big West Field Player of the Year, Ava Arce, and Freshman Field Player of the Year, Nataly Lozano.
The Gauchos welcome back Big West Pitcher of the Year Malaya Johnson and First Team recipient Bella Fuentes.
Infielders
Ava Arce, Sr. (CSUF)
Colby McClinton, Sr. (CSUF)
Bella Fuentes, Sr. (UCSB)
Rebecca Cabezas, Sr. (UCR)
Maalia Cherry, So. (UCSD)
Pitchers
Trisha McCleskey, RJr. (CSUF)
Ashley Sawai, Jr. (UCD)
Malaya Johnson, Sr. (UCSB)
Catchers
Alexia Lopez, Sr. (CSUF)
Outfielders
Giselle Mejia, So. (UCSB)
Utility Players
Nataly Lozano, So. (CSUF)
The 2026 campaign starts Thursday, Feb. 5 with league matchups beginning in March. For a full schedule, visit the Big West Conference website.
Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew