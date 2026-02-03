CAA Softball Votes on Preseason Accolades

The Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) revealed its preseason softball predictions and individual awards last Tuesday. The conference's 11 head coaches made their selections, forecasting the early frontrunner as well as players to watch.

Last season, Delaware (38-16, 23-4 CAA) finished atop the CAA standings, but officially accepted an invitation to join Conference USA for the 2026 campaign.

Elon took home its first-ever CAA Tournament Championship in 2025, punching its ticket to the NCAA postseason at the Columbia Regional. A 33-21 overall record and 21-6 performance in league play contributed to the CAA coaches choosing the Phoenix as the South Division favorites.

In the North Division, Stony Brook and Hofstra tied with 14 points apiece, the difference settled by first-place votes. The Seawolves narrowly edged the Lions by one vote.

2026 CAA Preseason Coaches Poll

North Division

1. Stony Brook, 14 (3)

2. Hoftras, 14 (2)

3. Towson, 10

4. Monmouth, 8

5. Drexel, 4



South Division

1. Elon, 23 (4)

2. Campbell, 20 (1)

3. UNC Wilmington, 17

4. Charleston, 15 (1)

5. North Carolina A&T, 8

6. Hampton, 7

CAA Preseason Player of the Year

UNC Wilmington (UNCW) saw its junior infielder Madison Biddle swipe the CAA Preseason Player of the Year award. In 2025, Biddle earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region Second Team honors and All-CAA First Team distinction. The Seahawk standout batted .397, slugged for .669, and hit eight bombs, good for fifth, fourth, and tied for fourth, respectively.

The Egg Harbor Township, N.J. native also stole 22 bags and drew 19 walks. An offensive spark for UNCW, Biddle collected a total of 11 multi-hit games, five with three hits or more.

2026 Preseason All-CAA Team

Thirteen student-athletes distributed amongst seven institutions garnered preseason All-CAA recognition. Campbell led the way with four individuals named as players to watch, followed by Elon's three, and a pair from UNCW. Towson, Stony Brook, Hofstra, and Charleston each had one individual listed.

Infielders

Gracie Franczyk, C - Towson

Hannah Cornetto, 1B - Campbell

Greta Hessenthaler, 2B - Elon

Amber DeSena, 3B - Campbell

Madison Biddle, SS - UNCW



Outfielders

Chloe Hatzopoulous - Elon

Charlie Montgomery - Campbell

Cassidy Relay - UNCW

Allyiah Swiney - Campbell

Pitchers

Emma Falen - Hofstra

Mackenzie Mathis - Charleston

Utility Players

Kayla Wilson, UTL (non-P) - Elon

Crimson Rice, UTL/P - Stony Brook

Honorable Mentions

Alyssa Armijo, 2B - Campbell

Madison Ford, C - Campbell

Ryley Kutter, P - Charleston

Austy Miller, SS - Charleston

Kylah Reading, OF - Drexel

Carmynn Bonners, OF - Hampton

Alanna Morse, SS - Hofstra

Trinity Glover, 3B - North Carolina A&T

Lauren Hardy, P - North Carolina A&T

Briyana Wright, 3B - Towson

Makayla Huddleston, P - UNCW



Elon was set to host the Elon Softball Classic on Feb. 5, but the tournament was recently cancelled due to weather. Most other CAA teams are slated to begin play on Feb. 6, with league matchups starting in early March.

