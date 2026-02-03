CAA Softball Votes on Preseason Accolades
The Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) revealed its preseason softball predictions and individual awards last Tuesday. The conference's 11 head coaches made their selections, forecasting the early frontrunner as well as players to watch.
Last season, Delaware (38-16, 23-4 CAA) finished atop the CAA standings, but officially accepted an invitation to join Conference USA for the 2026 campaign.
Elon took home its first-ever CAA Tournament Championship in 2025, punching its ticket to the NCAA postseason at the Columbia Regional. A 33-21 overall record and 21-6 performance in league play contributed to the CAA coaches choosing the Phoenix as the South Division favorites.
In the North Division, Stony Brook and Hofstra tied with 14 points apiece, the difference settled by first-place votes. The Seawolves narrowly edged the Lions by one vote.
2026 CAA Preseason Coaches Poll
North Division
1. Stony Brook, 14 (3)
2. Hoftras, 14 (2)
3. Towson, 10
4. Monmouth, 8
5. Drexel, 4
South Division
1. Elon, 23 (4)
2. Campbell, 20 (1)
3. UNC Wilmington, 17
4. Charleston, 15 (1)
5. North Carolina A&T, 8
6. Hampton, 7
CAA Preseason Player of the Year
UNC Wilmington (UNCW) saw its junior infielder Madison Biddle swipe the CAA Preseason Player of the Year award. In 2025, Biddle earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region Second Team honors and All-CAA First Team distinction. The Seahawk standout batted .397, slugged for .669, and hit eight bombs, good for fifth, fourth, and tied for fourth, respectively.
The Egg Harbor Township, N.J. native also stole 22 bags and drew 19 walks. An offensive spark for UNCW, Biddle collected a total of 11 multi-hit games, five with three hits or more.
2026 Preseason All-CAA Team
Thirteen student-athletes distributed amongst seven institutions garnered preseason All-CAA recognition. Campbell led the way with four individuals named as players to watch, followed by Elon's three, and a pair from UNCW. Towson, Stony Brook, Hofstra, and Charleston each had one individual listed.
Infielders
Gracie Franczyk, C - Towson
Hannah Cornetto, 1B - Campbell
Greta Hessenthaler, 2B - Elon
Amber DeSena, 3B - Campbell
Madison Biddle, SS - UNCW
Outfielders
Chloe Hatzopoulous - Elon
Charlie Montgomery - Campbell
Cassidy Relay - UNCW
Allyiah Swiney - Campbell
Pitchers
Emma Falen - Hofstra
Mackenzie Mathis - Charleston
Utility Players
Kayla Wilson, UTL (non-P) - Elon
Crimson Rice, UTL/P - Stony Brook
Honorable Mentions
Alyssa Armijo, 2B - Campbell
Madison Ford, C - Campbell
Ryley Kutter, P - Charleston
Austy Miller, SS - Charleston
Kylah Reading, OF - Drexel
Carmynn Bonners, OF - Hampton
Alanna Morse, SS - Hofstra
Trinity Glover, 3B - North Carolina A&T
Lauren Hardy, P - North Carolina A&T
Briyana Wright, 3B - Towson
Makayla Huddleston, P - UNCW
Elon was set to host the Elon Softball Classic on Feb. 5, but the tournament was recently cancelled due to weather. Most other CAA teams are slated to begin play on Feb. 6, with league matchups starting in early March.
Recommended Links
Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew