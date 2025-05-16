Softball On SI

Clemson Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Clemson NCAA Softball Regional.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Clemson players join in the alma mater after a win.
Clemson players join in the alma mater after a win. / Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 11 Clemson Tigers are hosting an NCAA Regional for the third time in four years and will welcome the Kentucky Wildcats, Northwestern Wildcats, and USC Upstate Spartans to McWhorter Stadium beginning on Friday, May 16.

* All games times are Eastern Time.

Friday

Game 1 – 2 p.m. Kentucky vs. Northwestern (ESPN+)

Game 2 – 4:30 p.m. Clemson vs. USC Upstate (ACC Network)

Saturday

Game 3 – 1:30 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 4 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 6:30 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (ESPN2)

Game 7 – 3:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

