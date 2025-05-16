Clemson Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Clemson NCAA Softball Regional.
The No. 11 Clemson Tigers are hosting an NCAA Regional for the third time in four years and will welcome the Kentucky Wildcats, Northwestern Wildcats, and USC Upstate Spartans to McWhorter Stadium beginning on Friday, May 16.
* All games times are Eastern Time.
Friday
Game 1 – 2 p.m. Kentucky vs. Northwestern (ESPN+)
Game 2 – 4:30 p.m. Clemson vs. USC Upstate (ACC Network)
Saturday
Game 3 – 1:30 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 4 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 6:30 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Sunday
Game 6 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (ESPN2)
Game 7 – 3:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
