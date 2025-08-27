College Softball Recruiting: What to Do If the Phone Doesn’t Ring on Sept. 1
September 1.
It's a date that elicits many emotions for prospective college athletes, especially for those dreaming of playing at the highest levels.
For 2027 graduates, Sept. 1 is the day they have been looking forward to because it is the first day Division I programs can reach out directly to prospective student-athletes.
Some student athletes will hear from several coaches, others might hear from a couple of coaches, but for the vast majority, their phones won't ring.
Now, some will look at this and see no phone calls as a failure witht thoughts racing through their minds like, " I didn't do something, or I wasn't good enough."
However, itt is absolutely not a failure by any means.
Instead, this is an opportunity.
The players who get the call on Sept. 1 are often put into the position of making an immediate decision. Bigger programs will have 15 players they are connecting with for five or six open slots.
Coaches might even ask for an immediate decision, or give them 24 hours to decide.
Now, if it's their dream school. That is awesome. But what if it isn't?
Are they prepared to make an immediate decision about a school or coach that they might not be all that familiar with?
If the answer is no, then not getting those phone calls may be a blessing in disguise.
Why? Because now, they can take their time. Think about it, they have over a year and a half before a final decision really needs to be made.
I understand the desire to get this done quickly, but the transfer portal is full of student-athletes who made a quick decision and regretted it later.
Coaches change, majors change, programs go in different directions. There are now roster limits and scholarship issues that need to be addressed. NIL money has also become a significant topic in the recruiting world.
All of these factors need to be considered before they make a final decision, and if they rush or feel rushed, the best decision may not be made.
This cannot be stressed enough: do not let anyone rush them into their decision.
If they are receiving an offer, there is a high likelihood that others may be forthcoming. It's becoming a trend now for coaches to NOT make phone calls on Sept. 1. They want the dust to settle, they want to talk to recruits, have them learn about the coaches and their program, and get student-athletes that a great fit for their program.
Several thousand players are anticipating that phone call, and only a small number of programs with even smaller roster spots are out there. There are fewer than 300 DI softball programs across the country, and let's assume each school has roughly 5-8 spots available per year. That means only 1,500-2,000 available spots.
There are more players in Colorado every summer than that.
So, if the phone doesn't ring, it just means that opportunities are still ahead, but now there is more time to research, dissect, investigate, and figure out what is the best fit.
The No. 1 priority all recruits should have is the best fit. Don't let one day out of an entire softball career define a student-athlete.
Trust this, there will be many more doors that will open up.