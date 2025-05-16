Softball On SI

Columbia Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

May 7, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; South Carolina starting pitcher/relief pitcher Jori Heard (25) reacts to her final strikeout with teammates during a game against Alabama at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; South Carolina starting pitcher/relief pitcher Jori Heard (25) reacts to her final strikeout with teammates during a game against Alabama at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

The No. 8 South Carolina Gamecocks earned their first national seed in program history and host the Columbia Regional May 16-18 at Carolina Softball Stadium.

Joining the Gamecocks are the Virginia Cavaliers, the North Florida Osprey, and the Elon Phoenix.

* Game times are in Eastern Time.

Friday

Game 1 – 12 p.m. Virginia vs. UNF (ESPN+)

Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. South Carolina vs. Elon (ESPN+)

Saturday

Game 3 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 3:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 6 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (ESPN2)

Game 7 – 3:30 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

