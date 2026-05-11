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Durham Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Durham NCAA Softball Regional.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Duke is the No. 13 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
Duke is the No. 13 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Duke Blue Devils were named the No. 12 overall seed and earned hosting right for the fifth time in program history.

Arizona, Howard and Marshall are the three other teams who will travel to Smith Family Stadium beginning Friday, May 15.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Duke vs. Howard | 12 p.m. ET | ACC Network

Game 2: Arizona vs. Marshall | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 1 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6 p.m. ET | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 2:30 p.m. ET | TBD

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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