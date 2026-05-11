Durham Regional: Schedule & Updates
The Duke Blue Devils were named the No. 12 overall seed and earned hosting right for the fifth time in program history.
Arizona, Howard and Marshall are the three other teams who will travel to Smith Family Stadium beginning Friday, May 15.
Friday, May 15
Game 1: Duke vs. Howard | 12 p.m. ET | ACC Network
Game 2: Arizona vs. Marshall | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Saturday, May 16
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 1 p.m. ET | TBD
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET | TBD
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6 p.m. ET | TBD
Sunday, May 17
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m. ET | TBD
Game 7 (if necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 2:30 p.m. ET | TBD
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.