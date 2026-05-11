Durham Regional: Schedule & Updates

The Duke Blue Devils were named the No. 12 overall seed and earned hosting right for the fifth time in program history.

Arizona, Howard and Marshall are the three other teams who will travel to Smith Family Stadium beginning Friday, May 15.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Duke vs. Howard | 12 p.m. ET | ACC Network

Game 2: Arizona vs. Marshall | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 1 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 3:30 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6 p.m. ET | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 2:30 p.m. ET | TBD