East Texas A&M Softball Announces Coaching Change

The East Texas A&M softball season came to a close on Sunday and so did Brittany Miller's time as the program's head coach.

East Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Jim Curry announced the program would be making a change on Tuesday and that Miller will not return for the 2026-27 academic year.

Miller has been the head coach for the past four seasons.

"I want to extend my deepest appreciation to Coach Miller for her service and leadership of the Lion Softball program during the past four years. We wish her and her family all the best moving forward," said Curry in a statement.

The Lions finished the 2026 season with an overall record of 6-46. Their conference record of 1-26 was the worst in the Southland and did not qualify them for the league's postseason tournament.

In four seasons at the helm, Miller led the Lions to an overall record of 34-172. ETAMU was 14-88 in SLC play under her leadership and only made the conference tournament once (2025. In postseason play, the Lions lost 5-4 in extra innings to No. 1 seed McNeese and then 6-5 to No. 5 Lamar.

Before arrive at ETAMU, Miller had 13 years of college softball coaching experience at the Division I level.

In two seasons at Texas Tech, Miller served as the pitching coach. Prior to her time in Lubbock, she spent four seasons at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.

MIller arrived in Southern California after four seasons at Iowa State and before that she was a graduate assistant and assistant at North Dakota for three years.

As a student-athlete, Miller had a standout career as a pitcher at Iowa.

Miller (neé Weil) is the only pitcher in Iowa History to earn the team's Most Valuable Player award in all four seasons of her career. She was a four-time all-Big Ten selection, three-time NFCA All-Region honoree, two-time Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, and an NFCA second team All-America in 2009.

Miller set the Hawkeye career marks in strikeouts (1,083), complete games (110), innings pitched (1,011.2), and games pitched (183), as well as the single-season strikeout mark (339) in 2009, which all stand to this day.

Following Miller's collegiate career with the Hawkeyes, she became the No. 7 overall pick by the Akron Racers in the 2009 National Pro Fastpitch Draft.

A native of Garden Grove, Calif., Miller was inducted into the Orange County Softball Hall of Fame in 2020.

A national search for the next head coach at ETAMU will begin immediately.