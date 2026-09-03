Elon Softball Hires Former Alabama All-American as Assistant Coach

Alexis Pupillo, a 2026 graduate of the University of Alabama and NFCA Third Team All-American, will join the Elon Phoenix coaching staff this fall, the program announced on Monday.

Pupillo is set to assist head coach Kathy Bocock, Elon's all-time winningest coach, in her 16th season in charge.

Welcome to Elon!



Pleased to announce Alexis Pupillo as the newest addition to our softball coaching staff!



She joins the Phoenix following her playing career at @AlabamaSB, where she earned NFCA All-America honors with the Crimson Tide!#EUSB 🥎 #Team50 pic.twitter.com/PsteWnPw1m — Elon Softball (@ElonSoftball) August 31, 2026

"We are thrilled to welcome Alexis to our coaching staff," said Bocock in a press release. "Her experience as a student-athlete at Alabama gives her a unique perspective and an understanding of what it takes to compete and succeed at the highest level of college softball."

"Alexis brings tremendous knowledge and passion for the game, and we are excited about the perspective she will bring to our entire program," Bocock continued. "She is also committed to continuing to grow as a coach, including pursuing her strength and conditioning certification. We believe she will be a tremendous addition to our staff and to the Elon Softball family, and we can't wait to see all that she will bring to our program."

In her two years in the Crimson Tide, Pupillo played in 118 games, starting in 110, and slashed for .350/.450/.678. She totaled 111 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, and 92 RBI, while tallying 83 runs and 44 walks. She was hit by a pitch 16 times.

Last season, the utility player from Crystal Lake, Ill. led Alabama to its 16th Women's College World Series appearance. In the process, in addition to All-American honors, Pupillo was a 2026 NFCA All-South Region First Team honoree, a Second Team All-SEC selection, and earned a spot on the SEC All-Tournament Team.

The power hitter sat at the top of the Crimson Tide offensive categories in batting average (.382), runs (58), hits (73), and doubles (13). She was the only Alabama player to start and play in all 65 games.

"I am so incredibly grateful for this wonderful opportunity that Coach Bo has given me," Pupillo said in a press release. "I am really looking forward to working with the student-athletes and sharing my knowledge of the game with them. Coach Bo has done an incredible job of creating a successful program, and I am blessed to be a part of it. I can't wait to get to work."

Alabama Head Coach Patrick Murphy shared his thoughts on his former player's new position at Elon.

"I'm thrilled that the young ladies at Elon will get the opportunity to be mentored and coached by Lex Pupillo. She has so much knowledge to share with the next generation," he said.

High praise for our newest member of the Phoenix family! 👏@AlabamaSB head coach Patrick Murphy on what Alexis will bring to Elon Softball.#EUSB 🥎 #Team50 pic.twitter.com/fFgelbprQ6 — Elon Softball (@ElonSoftball) August 31, 2026

Pupillo began her collegiate career at Northern Iowa, where she gathered the first of what would become many accolades. Prior to shifting to the Power 4 in Tuscaloosa, Pupillo was a two-time First Team Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) player, as well as the 2023 MVC Freshman of the Year. The Panthers captured the regular-season title with a 39-12 (26-1 MVC) record that same season.

Elon is coming off an 18-33 overall record in 2026 with a 12-12 showing in the Coastal Athletic Association.