ESPN Analyst Calls Out College Softball Umpires Over Strike Zone
Major League Baseball implemented its new Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System at the start of the 2026 season, giving players the power to appeal called balls and strikes. Could NCAA softball and baseball be next? More importantly, how hard will collegiate coaches push to ensure it happens quickly?
Over the weekend, ESPN Analyst, former All-American, and medal-winning Olympian Danielle Lawrie posted a clip to X highlighting, in slow motion, a called ball from home plate umpire Michael Hernandez during an SEC matchup between No. 3 Oklahoma and Kentucky. The pitch was delivered in the bottom of the first by Wildcat right-handed senior Sarah Haendiges to the Sooners' phenom freshman Kendall Wells.
"Feel how you wanna feel, but I'll be damned if this is a ball!! This is one of the best hitters if not the top hitter in the country you shouldn't have to throw the ball over the heart of the plate to get a strike out. Umpires gotta be better," Lawrie added to the post.
Kentucky had struck first in the second contest of a three-game series. A solo shot from Carly Sleeman gave Haendiges an early 1-0 lead heading out to the circle, against one of the top teams in the nation.
After retiring the lead off Kai Minor, Haendiges went to battle against Wells, who is hitting a near .400 with 66 RBIs and 30 home runs in her freshman campaign. Wells worked the count full, watching the sixth pitch of the at-bat, located on the inner half of the plate, pass by for ball four.
In the video, Kentucky catcher Ella Emmert receives the pitch fundamentally sound, then is seen visibly shocked when Hernandez grants Wells first base.
Lawrie's post has over 1,000 likes, 200 comments and nearly 100 reposts with fans siding a mix of both ways. Some comments claim "pitcher bias", poor angle via the TV broadcast, "CLEARLY in the river", with others agreeing how poor the umpires have been the entire season.
A few days later, Softball America's Brady Vernon posted to X Haendiges' pitch chart from game three. A video clip highlighting the exact same pitch location Lawrie brought attention to was included, also called a ball on Wells, this time by plate umpire Frederick Ewald.
Lawrie was pleased to see the content supporting her point. The 2009 Women's College World Series Champion and Most Outstanding Player and Canadian softball legend said "I will ALWAYS FIGHT FOR PITCHERS!!!"
Ultimately the Sooners went on to sweep Kentucky, run-ruling the SEC foe in all three games (10-2, 9-1, 12-2) and outscoring the Wildcats 31-5.
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Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew