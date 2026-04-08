ESPN Analyst Calls Out College Softball Umpires Over Strike Zone

Major League Baseball implemented its new Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System at the start of the 2026 season, giving players the power to appeal called balls and strikes. Could NCAA softball and baseball be next? More importantly, how hard will collegiate coaches push to ensure it happens quickly?

Over the weekend, ESPN Analyst, former All-American, and medal-winning Olympian Danielle Lawrie posted a clip to X highlighting, in slow motion, a called ball from home plate umpire Michael Hernandez during an SEC matchup between No. 3 Oklahoma and Kentucky. The pitch was delivered in the bottom of the first by Wildcat right-handed senior Sarah Haendiges to the Sooners' phenom freshman Kendall Wells.

"Feel how you wanna feel, but I'll be damned if this is a ball!! This is one of the best hitters if not the top hitter in the country you shouldn't have to throw the ball over the heart of the plate to get a strike out. Umpires gotta be better," Lawrie added to the post.

Feel how you wanna feel, but I’ll be damned if this is a ball!! This is one of the best hitters if not the top hitter in the country you shouldn’t have to throw the ball over the heart of the plate to get a strike out. Umpires gotta be better. pic.twitter.com/tUzrBF0XGb — Danielle Lawrie (@daniellelawrie5) April 3, 2026

Kentucky had struck first in the second contest of a three-game series. A solo shot from Carly Sleeman gave Haendiges an early 1-0 lead heading out to the circle, against one of the top teams in the nation.

After retiring the lead off Kai Minor, Haendiges went to battle against Wells, who is hitting a near .400 with 66 RBIs and 30 home runs in her freshman campaign. Wells worked the count full, watching the sixth pitch of the at-bat, located on the inner half of the plate, pass by for ball four.

In the video, Kentucky catcher Ella Emmert receives the pitch fundamentally sound, then is seen visibly shocked when Hernandez grants Wells first base.

Lawrie's post has over 1,000 likes, 200 comments and nearly 100 reposts with fans siding a mix of both ways. Some comments claim "pitcher bias", poor angle via the TV broadcast, "CLEARLY in the river", with others agreeing how poor the umpires have been the entire season.

A few days later, Softball America's Brady Vernon posted to X Haendiges' pitch chart from game three. A video clip highlighting the exact same pitch location Lawrie brought attention to was included, also called a ball on Wells, this time by plate umpire Frederick Ewald.

Thanks for sharing this @BradyVernon ! I will ALWAYS FIGHT FOR PITCHERS!!!! — Danielle Lawrie (@daniellelawrie5) April 7, 2026

Lawrie was pleased to see the content supporting her point. The 2009 Women's College World Series Champion and Most Outstanding Player and Canadian softball legend said "I will ALWAYS FIGHT FOR PITCHERS!!!"

Ultimately the Sooners went on to sweep Kentucky, run-ruling the SEC foe in all three games (10-2, 9-1, 12-2) and outscoring the Wildcats 31-5.

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