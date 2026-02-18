ESPN Analyst Says Change Is Coming to the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational

The Eddie C. Moore Complex, home to the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational, in Clearwater, Fla., is about ot get a major facelift.

ESPN analyst Michele Smith confirmed the renovation Wednesday on the Softball On SI Podcast.

"We've got a $20 million renovation that's going to start the day after this tournament ends in 2027," Smith said. "So, next year, the day the tournament is over, they are going to start field one through four. They're investing, and when I say they, the city of Clearwater, Pinellas County, is investing over $20 million to make four mini stadiums with a press box. It's going to be awesome."

The annual event which takes place in February is the highest-profile event at the Complex which is roughly 40 years old.

The renovation will bring a two-story building that will have four individual broadcast areas and various other spaces that will give each field a stadium vibe rather than a quad setup at just another softball complex.

The plan also calls for expanding the bleachers to seat up to 2,000 spectators, upgrading the softball field lighting to LED, renovating the dugout to a concrete building, and improving the view for spectators.

In addition to the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association hosts its annual Leadoff Classic at the complex with multiple games airing on MLB Network.

The new building will also have plug-and-play technology, which will allow scouts and coaches to easily stream video.

This is getting a tad bit ridiculous.



Nebraska’s Ava Kuszak fouls a ball off her leg, thrown out at first. Umpires gather to discuss and nobody saw it hit her.



Here’s what I know about why there’s no replay in Clearwater.



🔗: https://t.co/VBWgWTwuEh pic.twitter.com/L33958uWBK — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) February 15, 2026

Hopefully, this renovation will give the facility an opportunity to bring video replay review to each of the fields.

The lack of video replay review was a focal point for softball fans on social media, pointing out specific plays that should have been reviewed due to the status of the tournament and the fact that it is owned and operated by ESPN Events.

Softball On SI did reach out to ESPN Events for comment regarding the lack of video replay review and a spokesperson declined to comment on the record.

The no-replay controversy in Clearwater just escalated.



Calls have been questioned all week and Friday, LSU head coach Beth Torina was ejected arguing one.



Why isn’t there replay at the Clearwater Invitational? The answer might surprise you. 👇https://t.co/VBWgWTvWOJ pic.twitter.com/MIFLPl93Ua — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) February 14, 2026

The only reason that seemed logical, although a bit ridiculous, is that the NCAA does not require video replay review all regular-season or invitation events. It is part of the rules packages when it comes to the postseason.

Looking back on this year's tournament, it makes plenty of sense for ESPN Events to discuss bringing video replay review to the complex in the future, but it might not be in 2027. Perhaps the renovation will make it a logical addition to the 2028 tournament.

