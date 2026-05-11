Eugene Regional: Schedule & Updates
The Oregon Ducks are hosting the Eugene Regional for a second straight year and as the 14th overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
Oregon will host Idaho State, Saint Mary's Mississippi State at Jane Sanders Stadium.
Friday, May 15
Game 1: Mississippi State vs. Saint Mary's | 4:30 p.m. PT | ESPN+
Game 2: Oregon vs. Idaho State | 7 p.m. PT | ESPNU
Saturday, May 16
Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner | 2:00 p.m. PT | TBD
Game 4: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser | 4:30 p.m. PT | TBD
Game 5: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 3 Loser | 7:00 p.m. PT | TBD
Sunday, May 17
Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner | 4:30 p.m. PT | TBD
Game 7 (if necessary) : Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser | 7:00 p.m. PT | TBD
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.