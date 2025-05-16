Eugene Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional.
As the No. 16 overall seed, the Oregon Ducks will host the NCAA Eugene Regional May 16-18 at Jane Sanders Stadium.
Joining the Ducks are the Stanford Cardinal, the Weber State Wildcats and the Binghamton Bearcats.
* All times are Pacific and subject to change.
Friday
Game 1 – 2 p.m. Stanford vs. Binghamton (ESPN+)
Game 2 – 4:30 p.m. Oregon vs. Weber State (ESPN+)
Saturday
Game 3 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 3:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 6 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Sunday
Game 6 – 3:30 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 7 – 6 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
Published |Modified