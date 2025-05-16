Softball On SI

Eugene Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Eugene NCAA Softball Regional.

Maren Angus-Coombs

The Oregon softball team lines up for the National Anthem before their game against Michigan State at Jane Sanders Stadium.
As the No. 16 overall seed, the Oregon Ducks will host the NCAA Eugene Regional May 16-18 at Jane Sanders Stadium.

Joining the Ducks are the Stanford Cardinal, the Weber State Wildcats and the Binghamton Bearcats.

* All times are Pacific and subject to change.

Friday

Game 1 – 2 p.m. Stanford vs. Binghamton (ESPN+)

Game 2 – 4:30 p.m. Oregon vs. Weber State (ESPN+)

Saturday

Game 3 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 3:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 6 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 3:30 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 – 6 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

