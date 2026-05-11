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Softball On SI

Fayetteville Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Fayetteville NCAA Softball Regional.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Arkansas is the No. 5 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
Arkansas is the No. 5 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks are hosting an NCAA Regional for a sixth consecutive year.

Washington, South Florida, and Fordham will join Arkansas at Bogle Park.

More information about the broadcast schedule will be communicated in the next 24 hours.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Arkansas vs. Fordham | 4:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Game 2: Washington vs. South Florida | 7 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): TBD

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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