Fayetteville Regional: Schedule & Updates
The Arkansas Razorbacks are hosting an NCAA Regional for a sixth consecutive year.
Washington, South Florida, and Fordham will join Arkansas at Bogle Park.
More information about the broadcast schedule will be communicated in the next 24 hours.
Friday, May 15
Game 1: Arkansas vs. Fordham | 4:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Game 2: Washington vs. South Florida | 7 p.m. CT | ESPNU
Saturday, May 16
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: TBD
Sunday, May 17
Game 6: TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): TBD
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.