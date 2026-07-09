Florida Gulf Coast League Softball Playoffs Set to Begin

The Florida Gulf Coast League (FGCL) has completed another successful summer collegiate season and is set to start playoffs Thursday at the Palma Sola Complex in Bradenton.

Established in 2019, the FGCL fielded 14 competitive teams this year and held a four-week summer season. Over 200 college softball players competed in the FGCL this year.

Final standings for the 2026 FGCL:

TEAM WINS LOSSES Bradenton Slice 14 2 Myakka City RiverMocs 12 4 Sarasota Bay Swashbucklers 11 4 Manatee Squeeze 10 5 Anna Maria Aquanauts 8 8 Lakewood Ranch Rodeo 8 8 Sarasota Circus 8 8 Sarasota Loggerheads 7 9 Siesta Key Phinz 7 10 Longboat Key Snowbirds 6 10 DeSota Queens 5 10 Manatee Impact 5 11 Manatee Sea Cows 5 11

The FGCL playoff bracket starts with six games on July 9. Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be played on July 10, with the championship game scheduled for July 11.

FGCL

Binghamton University's Delaney Glover was named the league's Most Valuable Player for 2026. The right-handed senior pitcher posted a 1.57 earned run average which was good for second in the league. She added 35 strikeouts while helping to lead the Myakka City RiverMocs to a 12-4 record. She also batted .423.

@Delaney_Glover from @BinghamtonSOFT, the 2026 FGCL MVP.



With a No. 2 ranked ERA of 1.57, 35 Ks and a .423 AVG, this recognition was well deserved. pic.twitter.com/913yOiYZux — Florida Gulf Coast League (@FGCLsoftball) July 8, 2026

The University of Virginia's Karly Meredith played for the Lakewood Ranch Rodeo and was awarded Pitcher of the Year honors. The red-shirt freshman led the league with a 1.34 earned run average and had 50 strikeouts in 36.2 innings pitched.

Offensive Player of the Year went to Alex Cutonilli of the Sarasota Loggerheads, a rising junior infielder at St. Mary's College. She hit .458 with a whopping eight home runs and 30 RBIs. She also had a lofty .500 on -base percentage. Cutonilli led the league in six statistical hitting categories.

Alex Cutonilli: Offensive Player of the Year

.458 AVG, 30 RBI, 8 HR, .500 OBP



She led the the FGCL in homers and her 30 RBIs were an FGCL Regular Season Record.



Cutonilli had same number of RBIs as an entire team here. This bat was undeniable. @GaelsSoftball pic.twitter.com/kIFD9BVbCW — Florida Gulf Coast League (@FGCLsoftball) July 8, 2026

Other 2026 FGCL award winners included Coach of the Year, which went to Walters State Head Coach Britney Purser, who led the Bradenton Slice to a league-leading record of 14-2.

Defensive Player of the Year went to Gracie Anderson of the Longboat Key Snowbirds, a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The Breakthrough Player of the Year was awarded to Mia Richards of the Sarasota Circus, a recent UTEP signee who red-shirted her freshman year at Texas Tech.

The 2026 All-Star Game was held on July 8. Libby Jacques of Oklahoma State, who represented the Sarasota Bay Swashbucklers, was named the game's Most Valuable Player. She went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, including an inside-the-park home run, that led the Surf to a 3-1 victory over the Sun.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for…

⭐️the 2026 All- Star lineup pic.twitter.com/4I4QrVXBqp — Florida Gulf Coast League (@FGCLsoftball) July 7, 2026

Other statistical leaders of note were Madison Primm of the Sarasota Circus, who led the FGCL in batting average with a .559 mark. The infielder played three years at Lenoir-Rhyne and is currently in the transfer portal. Her Circus teammate, Madison Hoffman of Oklahoma State, led the league in both doubles (6) and triples (2). Kaya Booker of the Longboat Key Snowbirds (Oklahoma State) led in stolen bases with 11. Her Snowbird teammate, Mackenzie Duncan (Penn State) led the league in strikeouts, hurling 77 for the season.