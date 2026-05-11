Gainesville Regional: Schedule & Updates
The Florida Gators were named the No. 6 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament and will host Texas State (38-20), Georgia Tech (30-27) and Florida A&M (38-20) in the 2026 Gainesville Regional at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium
Friday, May 15
Game 1: Florida vs. Florida A&M | 11 a.m. ET | SEC Network
Game 2: Texas State vs. Georgia Tech | 1: 30 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Saturday, May 16
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 10 a.m. ET | TBD
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12: 30 p.m. ET | TBD
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | 3 p.m. ET | TBD
Sunday, May 17
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m. ET | TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 2:30 p.m. ET | TBD
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.