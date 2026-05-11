Skip to main content
Softball On SI

Gainesville Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Gainesville NCAA Softball Regional.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
The Florida Gators are the sixth overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
The Florida Gators are the sixth overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida Gators were named the No. 6 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament and will host Texas State (38-20), Georgia Tech (30-27) and Florida A&M (38-20) in the 2026 Gainesville Regional at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Florida vs. Florida A&M | 11 a.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 2: Texas State vs. Georgia Tech | 1: 30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 10 a.m. ET | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12: 30 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | 3 p.m. ET | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 2:30 p.m. ET | TBD

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

Home/College