The Georgetown softball program has hired former Auburn and Maryland utility player Amelia Lech to serve as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2026 campaign, as announced last Thursday.

Head Coach Karla Ross, who is in just her second year at the helm of the Hoyas, has assigned Lech to assist with the Hoya pitchers and catchers.

"Amelia brings an incredible knowledge of the game and a true passion for developing student athletes," Ross said in the Georgetown Athletics' press release.

"As our new pitching and catching coach, she will be a huge asset to our staff, and her impact will extend to every part of our program's offense, defense and beyond. We're thrilled to welcome her to Georgetown softball."

Throughout her collegiate career, Lech spent two years at Maryland prior to transferring to Auburn. She earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Midwest Region Third Team in 2023 with the Terrapins. An offensive threat, Lech paced Maryland's hitters with 16 home runs, 47 RBI, and a .694 slugging percentage.

In her debut season at Auburn, Lech appeared in all 51 games with a majority of time spent at first base. Her 12 home runs were a team-best, in addition to her 37 RBI and .598 slugging percentage. As a senior, Lech contributed 20 RBI, including a four RBI day against South Florida, on 25 hits, and drew 20 walks.

Lech has plenty of softball knowledge and skillset to contribute from competing in multiple Power 4 conferences. She quickly built up her coaching resume, expanding her experience from high-level travel ball in Alabama and Southern California to community college at Southern Union State. Lech is no stranger to working with a program's batterymates, having guided bullpen and player development initiatives, on top of general practice structure and recruiting support.

"I'm extremely grateful to Karla for the opportunity and the trust she has placed in me by welcoming me to the coaching staff," Lech said in the press release.

"Joining the Georgetown softball program is exactly where I want to be, and I'm excited to work daily with our student-athletes, especially in the bullpen. I'm committed to advancing the vision for Georgetown softball by helping build a positive and competitive environment.

"Just as importantly, I'm dedicated to supporting our athletes off the field and helping them succeed academically, honoring the high standard they represent at Georgetown," Lech concluded.

Georgetown opens the 2026 season at the University of Delaware on Friday, Feb. 3. The Hoyas will take on the Fightin' Blue Hens in a three-game series.

