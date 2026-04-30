Georgia Softball Star Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis, Shares Update

Addisen Fisher delivered a gem for the Georgia Bulldogs on April 19 against the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns.

The sophomore earned the win with a complete-game performance in the cicle, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven.

It was also the first complete, seven-inning game Fisher has pitched since the first one of the season on Feb. 6 against Fordham.

Fisher appeared in all three games against Texas, and then on Wednesday, April 22, she took to Instagram to share a personal health update. There, she revealed a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis.

"I’m not one to share personal details about myself on the internet, but I feel like it is my responsibility as a college athlete to spread awareness," Fisher wrote.

"A little over a year ago, right after the beginning of my freshman season of college, I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the Central Nervous System (your spinal cord and brain). I never felt ready to share because it was a part of me that I wasn’t ready to accept yet, so I went through a lot of the beginning stages of my diagnosis with just a few people knowing what was truly going on. After lots of tests, MRI’s, blood work, and doctor’s visits, I was properly diagnosed and started infusion treatments this fall. While there is not a cure yet, science and modern medicine are rapidly developing, which gives me hope for all of the people living with autoimmune diseases."

Fisher spent her freshman season at UCLA, where she went 16-2 in 32 appearances and 16 starts. She was the No. 1 recruit out of Bend, Ore., and was used primarily out of the bullpen. She had a 2.59 earned run average and totaled 113.2 innings before transferring to UGA.

As a sophomore, she is 10-5 with an ERA of 2.47. She has appeared in 22 games and made 15 starts.

Fisher sent shockwaves through the softball world when she announced her intent to transfer, but if she didn't end up at UGA, she might not have crossed paths with second baseman Keirstin Roose, who she says inspired her to speak about her diagnosis publicly. Roose, who has Type I Diabetes, has used her platform as a collegiate athlete to raise awareness.

"I’m not sharing this for pity or out of sorrow, but to spread awareness and inspiration," Fisher added. "Even if this message makes just one single person feel less alone, then my job is complete. You are never alone. As long as God keeps waking you up every day, He’s got a plan for you. You have the strength, and you have the power to do amazing things, despite unfortunate circumstances. Everything happens for a reason, and I pray that this message finds someone who needs to hear it.

"I also want to thank my teammate, @keirstin.roose. She has inspired me to share my story and to help spread awareness.

Fisher and the Bulldogs finish the regular season with a three-game series against Florida, starting Thursday, April 30. The first two games will be streamed via SECN+, and the finale on Saturday will be on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET.