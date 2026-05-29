Hometown Hero Delivers For Tennessee in WCWS Win Over Texas

A hometown hero homered in her first at-bat at the Women's College World Series and helped the Tennessee Lady Vols take down the Texas Longhorns 6-3 on Thursday afternoon at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Elsa Morrison was raised in Knoxville, Tenn., and her big blast to centerfield introduced her to the rest of the softball world.

T2 | MONEY FROM MORRISON



3-run homer from Elsa!



📺 ESPN

📲 https://t.co/qmqWQtcPpf



lady vols 3, longhorns 0 pic.twitter.com/txBf5Kyt4x — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 28, 2026

"It means the world, getting to have an at-bat with the girls that I love and go to war with every single day," said Morrison after the game. "Everybody was talking about nerves, breathing, whatnot. I had complete peace in the box knowing that the girls in the dugout would have my back no matter the outcome."

Morrison finished the game with two hits, including a double and three runs batted in. She was the only Lady Vol to record multiple hits in the contest.

"Everything we prepared for was that up-spin speed, trying to win the belt today," said the freshman catcher. "We had talked about being aggressive early in the count because we knew she would want to try and get up on us early. Just working down through the ball."

The game was a rematch of sorts. Texas beat Tennessee in the semifinals to reach the championship series and the Longhorns eventually won the title.

However, the Lady Vols didn't want to think about the past.

After scoring three runs in the top of the second, Tennessee added a run in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.

The Lady Vols chased Texas starter and 2025 WCWS Most Outstanding Player Tegan Kavan after 3.0 innings. The junior allowed three earned runs on three hits, a walk, and three strikeouts.

Sage Mardjetko got the start in the circle and pitched beautifully, allowing only one hit and two walks in 4.0 innings. Karlyn Pickens came on in relief and struggled a little, giving up three runs, two earned, on four hits.

The Longhorns got a home run from Leighann Goode but struggled to make solid contact against the Lady Vols pitching staff.

"I think we were more prepared for Karlyn than we were for Mardjetko.," said Texas head coach Mike White. "They have a staff of three. I think the lowest team ERA in the country. Pick your poison."

CUE ROCKY TOP pic.twitter.com/RHpeBMEB0p — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 28, 2026

Texas will have to fight back through the loser's bracket for a chance at back-to-back titles but it's nothing new for the Longhorns this postseason. They dropped the first game of the Austin Super Regional against Arizona State less than a week ago.

"(The) game doesn't know it's our last game tomorrow, could be our last game." said White. "The game is going to reward the team that plays the best and executes the opportunities. That's what we got to do. We got to do the small game that we usually do. We didn't get any short game. We had a couple opportunities, maybe got one in-field hit with Maloney. That's what sets our table for us."

Texas will play Mississippi State on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN while Tennessee plays Texas Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on ABC.