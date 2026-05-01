How to Watch the 2026 ACC Softball Tournament with Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel

The Virginia Cavaliers are set to host the 2026 ACC Softball Tournament at Palmer Park starting Wednesday, May 6, and ending on Saturday, May 8.

The single-elimination tournament features 12 teams with the winner earning an automatic bid to the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Clemson Tigers won their first ACC title last year, and Florida State has won the most tournament titles with 19.

Bracket

The 2026 ACC Tournament bracket | ACC

2026 ACC Tournament Schedule and TV Channel

First round: Wednesday, May 6

Game 1 | No. 8 vs. No. 9 | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 2 | No. 5 vs. No. 12 | 1: 30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 3 | No. 7 vs. No. 10 | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 4 | No. 6 vs. No. 11 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 7

Game 5 | No. 1 vs. winner of Game 1 | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 6 | No. 4 vs. winner of Game 2 | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 7 | No. 3 vs. winner of Game 3 | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 8 | No. 2 vs. winner of Game 4 | 7: 30 p.m. | ACCN

Semifinals: Friday, May 8

Game 9 | winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 6 | 1 p.m. | ACCN

Game 10 | winner of Game 7 vs. winner of Game 8 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Championship: Saturday, May 9

Game 11 | winner of Game 9 vs. winner of Game 10 | 2:30 p.m. | ACCN

*All times are Eastern