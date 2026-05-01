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How to Watch the 2026 ACC Softball Tournament with Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel

Everything you need to know for the 2026 ACC Softball Tournament
Maren Angus-Coombs|
The 2026 ACC Softball Tournament is being played at Virginia's Palmer Park.
The 2026 ACC Softball Tournament is being played at Virginia's Palmer Park. | Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Virginia Cavaliers are set to host the 2026 ACC Softball Tournament at Palmer Park starting Wednesday, May 6, and ending on Saturday, May 8.

The single-elimination tournament features 12 teams with the winner earning an automatic bid to the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Clemson Tigers won their first ACC title last year, and Florida State has won the most tournament titles with 19.

Bracket

The 2026 ACC Tournament bracket
The 2026 ACC Tournament bracket | ACC

2026 ACC Tournament Schedule and TV Channel

First round: Wednesday, May 6

Game 1 | No. 8 vs. No. 9 | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 2 | No. 5 vs. No. 12 | 1: 30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 3 | No. 7 vs. No. 10 | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 4 | No. 6 vs. No. 11 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 7

Game 5 | No. 1 vs. winner of Game 1 | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 6 | No. 4 vs. winner of Game 2 | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 7 | No. 3 vs. winner of Game 3 | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 8 | No. 2 vs. winner of Game 4 | 7: 30 p.m. | ACCN

Semifinals: Friday, May 8

Game 9 | winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 6 | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Game 10 | winner of Game 7 vs. winner of Game 8 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Championship: Saturday, May 9

Game 11 | winner of Game 9 vs. winner of Game 10 | 2:30 p.m. | ACCN

*All times are Eastern

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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