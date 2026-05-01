How to Watch the 2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming, TV Channel
The 2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament returns to Devon Park in Oklahoma City from May 7-9.
Texas Tech won its first Big 12 Tournament title last season and the Red Raiders have earned back-to-back conference crowns for the first time in program history.
Eight teams are competing in OKC for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Bracket
2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament Schedule and Streaming, TV Channel
First Round: Thursday, May 7
Game 1 | No. 5 vs. No. 4 | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
Game 2 | No. 8 vs. No. 1 | 1: 30 p.m. | ESPN+
Game 3 | No. 7 vs. No. 2 | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Game 4 | No. 6 vs. No. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Semifinals: Friday, May 8
Game 5 | Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Game 6 | Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Championship: Saturday, May 9
Game 7 | Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 | 11 a.m. | ESPN
*All times listed are Central
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.