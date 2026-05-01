How to Watch the 2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming, TV Channel

The 2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament returns to Devon Park in Oklahoma City from May 7-9.

Texas Tech won its first Big 12 Tournament title last season and the Red Raiders have earned back-to-back conference crowns for the first time in program history.

Eight teams are competing in OKC for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Bracket

The 2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament bracket | Big 12

2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament Schedule and Streaming, TV Channel

First Round: Thursday, May 7

Game 1 | No. 5 vs. No. 4 | 11 a.m. | ESPN+

Game 2 | No. 8 vs. No. 1 | 1: 30 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 3 | No. 7 vs. No. 2 | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 4 | No. 6 vs. No. 3 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Semifinals: Friday, May 8

Game 5 | Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 6 | Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Championship: Saturday, May 9

Game 7 | Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 | 11 a.m. | ESPN

*All times listed are Central