How to Watch the 2026 SEC Softball Tournament with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The University of Maryland will play host to the 2026 Big Ten Softball Tournament, beginning Wednesday, May 6, through Saturday, May 9, at the Maryland Softball Stadium.

The conference's top 12 teams will compete, looking to capture the Big Ten Tournament title and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan has won the last two Big Ten Tournament titles.

The format will once again feature a 12-team, four-day, single-elimination style with the winner earning an automatic bid for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Bracket

TBD

2026 Big Ten Tournament Schedule and TV Channel

First Round: Wednesday, May 6

Game 1 | No. 11 vs. No. 6 | 11 a.m. | BTN

Game 2 | No. 10 vs. No. 7 | 1:30 p.m. | BTN

Game 3 | No. 9 vs. No. 8 | 4:30 p.m. | BTN

Game 4 | No. 12 vs. No. 5 | 7 p.m. | BTN

Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 7

Game 5 | Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 3 | 11 a.m. | BTN

Game 6 | Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 2 | 1:30 p.m. | BTN

Game 7 | Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 1 | 4:30 p.m. | BTN

Game 8 | Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 4 | 7 p.m. | BTN

Semifinals: Friday, May 8

Game 9 | Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 | 5 p.m. | BTN

Game 10 | Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN

Championship: Saturday, May 9

Game 11 | Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN

*All times are Eastern