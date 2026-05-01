How to Watch the 2026 SEC Softball Tournament with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The University of Maryland will play host to the 2026 Big Ten Softball Tournament, beginning Wednesday, May 6, through Saturday, May 9, at the Maryland Softball Stadium.
The conference's top 12 teams will compete, looking to capture the Big Ten Tournament title and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan has won the last two Big Ten Tournament titles.
The format will once again feature a 12-team, four-day, single-elimination style with the winner earning an automatic bid for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
Bracket
TBD
2026 Big Ten Tournament Schedule and TV Channel
First Round: Wednesday, May 6
Game 1 | No. 11 vs. No. 6 | 11 a.m. | BTN
Game 2 | No. 10 vs. No. 7 | 1:30 p.m. | BTN
Game 3 | No. 9 vs. No. 8 | 4:30 p.m. | BTN
Game 4 | No. 12 vs. No. 5 | 7 p.m. | BTN
Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 7
Game 5 | Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 3 | 11 a.m. | BTN
Game 6 | Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 2 | 1:30 p.m. | BTN
Game 7 | Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 1 | 4:30 p.m. | BTN
Game 8 | Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 4 | 7 p.m. | BTN
Semifinals: Friday, May 8
Game 9 | Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 | 5 p.m. | BTN
Game 10 | Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Championship: Saturday, May 9
Game 11 | Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN
*All times are Eastern
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.