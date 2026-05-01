How to Watch the 2026 SEC Softball Tournament with Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel

The 2026 SEC softball tournament begins Tuesday, May 5, as all 15 teams are chasing an automatic bid to the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.

The championship game is slated for Saturday, May 9.

Kentucky is hosting the single-elimination tournament at John Cropp Stadium.

Last season, Texas A&M and Oklahoma were crowned co-champions after inclement weather prevented the teams from playing on Championship Saturday. However, the automatic bid went to the Sooners because they won the regular-season title.

The Aggies earned the NCAA Tournament's overall No. 1 seed but lost in Regionals to unseeded Liberty.

Bracket

The 2026 SEC Softball Tournament Bracket | The Southeastern Conference

2026 SEC Tournament Schedule and TV Channel

First Round: Tuesday, May 5

Game 1 | No. 11 vs. No. 14 | 1 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Game 2 | No. 10 vs. No. 15 | 35 mins following Game 1 | SEC Network

Game 3 | No. 12 vs. No. 13 | 35 mins following Game 2 | SEC Network

Second Round: Wednesday, May 6

Game 4 | No. 6 vs. winner of Game 1 | 11 a.m. | SEC Network

Game 5 | No. 7 vs. winner of Game 2 | 35 mins following Game 4 | SEC Network

Game 6 | No. 5 vs. winner of Game 3| 35 mins following Game 5 | SEC Network

Game 7 | No. 8 vs. No. 9 | 35 mins following Game 6 | SEC Network

Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 7

Game 8 | No. 3 vs. winner of Game 4 | 11 a.m. | SEC Network

Game 9 | No. 2 vs. winner of Game 5 | 35 mins following Game 8 | SEC Network

Game 10 | No. 4 vs. winner of Game 6 | 35 mins following Game 9 | SEC Network

Game 11 | No. 1 vs. winner of Game 7 | 35 mins following Game 10 | SEC Network

Semifinals: Friday, May 8

Game 12 | winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 9 | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 13 | winner of Game 10 vs. winner of Game 11 | 35 mins following Game 12 | ESPN

Championship: Saturday, May 9

Game 14 | winner of Game 12 vs. winner of Game 13 | 5 p.m. | ESPN

*All times are Eastern