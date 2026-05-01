How to Watch the 2026 SEC Softball Tournament with Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel
The 2026 SEC softball tournament begins Tuesday, May 5, as all 15 teams are chasing an automatic bid to the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
The championship game is slated for Saturday, May 9.
Kentucky is hosting the single-elimination tournament at John Cropp Stadium.
Last season, Texas A&M and Oklahoma were crowned co-champions after inclement weather prevented the teams from playing on Championship Saturday. However, the automatic bid went to the Sooners because they won the regular-season title.
The Aggies earned the NCAA Tournament's overall No. 1 seed but lost in Regionals to unseeded Liberty.
Bracket
2026 SEC Tournament Schedule and TV Channel
First Round: Tuesday, May 5
Game 1 | No. 11 vs. No. 14 | 1 p.m. ET | SEC Network
Game 2 | No. 10 vs. No. 15 | 35 mins following Game 1 | SEC Network
Game 3 | No. 12 vs. No. 13 | 35 mins following Game 2 | SEC Network
Second Round: Wednesday, May 6
Game 4 | No. 6 vs. winner of Game 1 | 11 a.m. | SEC Network
Game 5 | No. 7 vs. winner of Game 2 | 35 mins following Game 4 | SEC Network
Game 6 | No. 5 vs. winner of Game 3| 35 mins following Game 5 | SEC Network
Game 7 | No. 8 vs. No. 9 | 35 mins following Game 6 | SEC Network
Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 7
Game 8 | No. 3 vs. winner of Game 4 | 11 a.m. | SEC Network
Game 9 | No. 2 vs. winner of Game 5 | 35 mins following Game 8 | SEC Network
Game 10 | No. 4 vs. winner of Game 6 | 35 mins following Game 9 | SEC Network
Game 11 | No. 1 vs. winner of Game 7 | 35 mins following Game 10 | SEC Network
Semifinals: Friday, May 8
Game 12 | winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 9 | 5 p.m. | ESPN
Game 13 | winner of Game 10 vs. winner of Game 11 | 35 mins following Game 12 | ESPN
Championship: Saturday, May 9
Game 14 | winner of Game 12 vs. winner of Game 13 | 5 p.m. | ESPN
*All times are Eastern
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.