Illinois Softball Parts Ways with Head Coach Tyra Perry

The University of Illinois announced on Monday that it was parting ways with the softball program's head coach, Tyra Perry.

Perry spent 11 years at the helm of the Fighting Illini and signed a contract in 2023 that extended her through the 2027 season.

Illinois will honor the remainder of her contract, per a press release.

"On behalf of the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, I want to thank Coach Perry for her longstanding contributions to Illinois Softball over these last 11 seasons," Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement. "Tyra is a wonderful person who served admirably in the role of head coach. We experienced many high points during the early years of her tenure, including multiple NCAA postseason appearances. However, we have been unable to build upon that early success in recent years, leading me to conclude that a change in leadership is needed. We will always be grateful to Tyra for her hard work on behalf of our program and our student-athletes, and we wish her nothing but the best."

Perry was just the second coach in Illinois program history, compiling an overall record of 301-264 and 109-134 in Big Ten play.

"I am forever grateful for the opportunity to represent the University of Illinois softball program," Perry said. "Coaching here has been a true gift, and I feel incredibly blessed to have worked with some of the most amazing young women. Thank you to everyone who supported me during my time as a Fighting Illini. Some of the best coaches in the business wear the Orange and Blue. A special thank you to Sara Burton and Josh Whitman for their leadership and support. I wish Illinois Softball nothing but continued success. I-L-L!"

Perry helped the Illini reach an NCAA Tournament Regional in four of her first six seasons. The team posted winning records in league play and finished in the top half of the Big Ten during that stretch.

However, the program has struggled ever since. The last four seasons have seen the Illini own a record of just 87-125 overall and 22-66 in Big Ten play, with bottom-half finishes all four years.

With the Big Ten only taking the top 12 teams to compete in the conference tournament, the last-place Illini ended its season on Sunday with a loss to Indiana.

Illinois finished the 2026 campaign with an overall record of15-39 and a Big Ten mark of 3-20.

A national search led by Chief Sports Officer Sara Burton will begin immediately.