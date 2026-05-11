Knoxville Regional: Schedule & Updates

The Tennessee Lady Vols will host a Regional for the 21st consecutive season as this year's No. 7 overall seed.

UT is set to welcome Virginia, Indiana and Northern Kentucky to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for the first weekend of the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee | 5:30 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 2: Indiana vs. Virginia | 8 p.m. ET | TBD

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 5:30 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | 8 p.m. ET | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 2 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 4:30 p.m. ET | TBD