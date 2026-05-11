Skip to main content
Softball On SI

Knoxville Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Knoxville NCAA Softball Regional.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Tennessee was named the seventh overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
Tennessee was named the seventh overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Lady Vols will host a Regional for the 21st consecutive season as this year's No. 7 overall seed.

UT is set to welcome Virginia, Indiana and Northern Kentucky to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium for the first weekend of the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee | 5:30 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 2: Indiana vs. Virginia | 8 p.m. ET | TBD

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 5:30 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | 8 p.m. ET | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 2 p.m. ET | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 4:30 p.m. ET | TBD

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

Home/College