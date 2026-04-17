Lane Kiffin Gets First Pitch Invite From LSU Softball Ahead of Ole Miss Clash

Leave it to Louisiana State to add some extra spice to its upcoming series against Ole Miss, which starts Friday.

In an interview with 104.5 ESPN's Jacob Hester, the softball team's head coach Beth Torina extended an invitation to football head coach Lane Kiffin to throw the first pitch against the Rebels.

Kiffin, agreed to be LSU's head coach in December 2025, after abandoning Ole Miss in the middle of the Rebels' College Football Playoff run. Ole Miss was 11-1 when he decided to leave Oxford.

"Finally, LSU gets to host Ole Miss in a sport," Hester said. "They don't have to go to Oxford, Mississippi. It feels like ever since a couple things happened there in the winter time that LSU's had to travel at every sport to Oxford but Ole MIss is coming to Tiger Park, a place that ya'll have been really good this year."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW‼️



On #OTB @JacobHester18 was joined by @LSUsoftball coach Beth Torina to talk about her team's recent success and preview the Tigers' series against Ole Miss.

🐯🥎🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/Sz7VMjRbWN — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) April 16, 2026

"Don't you think Lane should come over and throw the first pitch and welcome them to town?" Torina asked. "Wouldn't that be good"

Hester couldn't help but agree.

"I actually can't imagine anybody else that should," Hester added. "That should absolutely happen."

Torina was asked about Kiffin again by local news reporter John Eads of WFAB about Kiffin throwing out the first pitch.

WIth a smile on a face, Torina said "Yeah, bring him out! Come on!"

"Yeah bring him out, come on!"



Beth Torina is requesting that Lane Kiffin throw out the first pitch this weekend when #LSU hosts Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/B7qqoq7KKi — John Eads WAFB-TV (@JohnEadsWAFB) April 16, 2026

Kiffin shared the video of Torina that was posted by Eads, which might be a little hint that he is tempted to show up to Tiger Park for one of the three games against the Rebels this weekend.

The series marks the first meeting between the two program since 2024. The Tigers lead the all-time series 58-17, including a 29-8 mark at Tiger Park, but the Rebels are on a two-game winning streak after defeating LSU in the 2024 three-game series in Baton Rouge, 2-1.

Another intriguing matchup involves LSU senior Jalia Lassiter, who is set to face her former team for the first time since transferring to Baton Rouge. She hit the portal after the 2024 season.

LSU is coming off a midweek win over in-state rival, Louisiana, by a score of 8-0. Jayden Heavener tossed the program's 48th no-hitter and the second of her career. She leads the LSU pitching staff with 11 wins and 94 strikeouts.

Entering the weekend, the Tigers are in 10th place in the LSU standings with a 6-9 record in conference play. Meanwhile, the Rebels are 2-13 in SEC play which is good for 13th.

All three games will be streamed via SEC Network+. The series opens Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m. CT, followed by game two Saturday at 5 p.m. CT and the finale Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.