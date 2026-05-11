Lincoln Regional: Schedule & Updates

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were named the No. 4 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.

NU will welcome Louisville, Grand Canyon, and South Dakota to Rhonda Revelle Field at Bowlin Stadium.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Louisville vs. Grand Canyon | 3 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 2: Nebraska vs. South Dakota | 5:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | TBD | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | TBD | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | TBD | TBD