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Softball On SI

Los Angeles Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Los Angeles NCAA Softball Regional.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
UCLA earned the seventh overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
UCLA earned the seventh overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The UCLA softball team was selected as the No. 8 national seed for the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will host Regionals at Easton Stadium.

Joining UCLA in the Los Angeles Regional are South Carolina, Cal State Fullerton, and California Baptist.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: South Carolina vs. Cal State Fullerton | 4:30 p.m. PT | ESPN+

Game 2: UCLA vs. California Baptist | 7 p.m. PT | ESPN2

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 2 p.m. PT | TBD

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 4:30 p.m. PT | TBD

Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 | 7 p.m. PT | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 | 4:30 p.m. PT | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 | 7 p.m. PT | TBD

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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