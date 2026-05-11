Los Angeles Regional: Schedule & Updates
The UCLA softball team was selected as the No. 8 national seed for the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will host Regionals at Easton Stadium.
Joining UCLA in the Los Angeles Regional are South Carolina, Cal State Fullerton, and California Baptist.
Friday, May 15
Game 1: South Carolina vs. Cal State Fullerton | 4:30 p.m. PT | ESPN+
Game 2: UCLA vs. California Baptist | 7 p.m. PT | ESPN2
Saturday, May 16
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 2 p.m. PT | TBD
Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 4:30 p.m. PT | TBD
Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 | 7 p.m. PT | TBD
Sunday, May 17
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 | 4:30 p.m. PT | TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 | 7 p.m. PT | TBD
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.