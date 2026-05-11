Los Angeles Regional: Schedule & Updates

The UCLA softball team was selected as the No. 8 national seed for the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will host Regionals at Easton Stadium.

Joining UCLA in the Los Angeles Regional are South Carolina, Cal State Fullerton, and California Baptist.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: South Carolina vs. Cal State Fullerton | 4:30 p.m. PT | ESPN+

Game 2: UCLA vs. California Baptist | 7 p.m. PT | ESPN2

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 2 p.m. PT | TBD

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 4:30 p.m. PT | TBD

Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 | 7 p.m. PT | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 | 4:30 p.m. PT | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 | 7 p.m. PT | TBD