Los Angeles Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

UCLA Bruins infielder Jordan Woolery (15) celebrates after getting on base Friday, May 9, 2025, during the Big Ten softball tournament game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 9 UCLA Bruins are hosting NCAA Regionals at Easton Stadium for an 11th straight season from May 16-18.

Competing against UCLA in the Los Angeles Regional are Arizona State, San Diego State, and UC Santa Barbara.

* All games times are Pacific Time.

Friday

Game 1 – 4:30 p.m. UCLA vs. UCSB (ESPN+)

Game 2 – 7 p.m. ASU vs. SDSU (ESPN2)

Saturday

Game 3 – 2 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 4:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 7 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 – 7 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

