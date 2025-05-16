Los Angeles Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Los Angeles NCAA Softball Regional.
The No. 9 UCLA Bruins are hosting NCAA Regionals at Easton Stadium for an 11th straight season from May 16-18.
Competing against UCLA in the Los Angeles Regional are Arizona State, San Diego State, and UC Santa Barbara.
* All games times are Pacific Time.
Friday
Game 1 – 4:30 p.m. UCLA vs. UCSB (ESPN+)
Game 2 – 7 p.m. ASU vs. SDSU (ESPN2)
Saturday
Game 3 – 2 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 4:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 7 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Sunday
Game 6 – 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 7 – 7 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
