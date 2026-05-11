Lubbock Regional: Schedule & Updates

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were selected as the No. 11 overall seed and are hosting a Regional for a second straight year.

The Lubbock Regional will feature Ole Miss, Boston University and Marist.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Ole Miss vs. Boston U | 1 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Game 2: Texas Tech vs. Marist | 3:30 p.m. CT | TBD

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | TBD | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | TBD | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | TBD | TBD