Mizzou Softball Avoids Sweep with Victory Against Top-Ranked Texas A&M

Mizzou softball avoided a series sweep by knocking off No. 1 Texas A&M in the finale, handing the Aggies a rare loss in SEC play.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Mizzou softball upsets No. 1 Texas A&M via run-rule to prevent being swept on April 18, 2025.
The Missouri Tigers didn't want to be swept on their home field. Even if their opponent was the top-ranked team in the nation.

Mission accomplished.

Mizzou run-ruled the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies, 9-1, claiming its largest all-time victory over the nation's top team. The win also marked the Tigers' second win this season over the nation's No. 1 team after defeating top-ranked Oklahoma, 3-1, on March 22.

After struggling to hold a lead in the first two games of the series, Julia Crenshaw got the Mizzou offense going early with a leadoff solo home run, giving her a career-best 12 homers for the season.

The first-inning blast was Crenshaw's fourth leadoff home run of the year and first since March 9 against Kentucky. It was also one of four Mizzou home runs.

"It's something I wish I could do every game," Crenshaw said. "It makes a difference whenever we do get up real early."

Kara Daly kept the offense rolling a few batters later when she hit a three-run home run to left field, extending the lead to 4-0. It was her 10th of the season and 40th of her career, tying her with Micaela Minner for ninth all-time.

The two seniors combined for five of Mizzou's 11 hits.

The Aggies managed to score their lone run in the top of the third inning, but Mizzou got it right back and added to their lead after Madison Walker hit her team-leading 17th home run, and Daly added a double.

With a 6-1 lead in the top of the fourth, Mizzou elected to bring in Marissa McCann for Cierra Harrison in the circle. Harrison allowed six hits and only one earned run. McCann shut down the Aggies, allowing only one hit in the final two frames.

"(Harrison and McCann) are a great one-two matchup," Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson said. "They have the ability to beat anybody." 

Kayley Lenger added a two-run homer, and Stefania Abruscato drove in the game-ending run on a single to right field, scoring Neveah Watkins.

The Tigers have a week off before taking the field against Alabama on Friday in Tuscaloosa. The three-game series is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

