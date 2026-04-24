NCAA Softball 2026: Full List of Regular Season Conference Champions
The 2026 regular season is winding down for college softball, and all 31 conferences will have a regular season champion by Monday, May 4.
Only one of these champions will be rewarded with an automatic bid for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The WCC does not have a conference tournament.
The rest will be the No. 1 seed for their respective league's postseason tournament.
America East
American
ASUN
Atlantic 10
ACC
Big 12
Big East
Big Sky
Big South
Big Ten
Big West
CAA
Conference USA
Horizon
Ivy
MAAC
MAC
MEAC: Howard Bison
The Howard Bison clinched the 2026 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship on April 18 with a doubleheader sweep of Coppin State.
Howard has now won back-to-back regular season crowns.
Missouri Valley
Mountain West
NEC
Ohio Valley
Patriot League: Boston University Terriers
The Boston University Terriers clinched at least a share of the regular season title and have locked up the No. 1 seed for the Patriot League Tournament after taking the series from Army on April 18.
BU could win the title outright this weekend. The Terriers need to win one game against Holy Cross or for both the Army and Colgate to lose one contest.
SEC
SoCon
Southland: Southeastern Louisiana Lions
The Southeastern Louisiana Lions clinched their first regular season title in program history on April 17.
SLU clinched the title with an 8-3 victory over Nicholls, combined with Incarnate Word's two losses at Lamar.
The win also secured the program's fifth straight 40-win season.
SWAC
Summit League
Sun Belt
WCC
WAC
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.