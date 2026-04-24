NCAA Softball 2026: Full List of Regular Season Conference Champions

The 2026 regular season is winding down for college softball, and all 31 conferences will have a regular season champion by Monday, May 4.

Only one of these champions will be rewarded with an automatic bid for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The WCC does not have a conference tournament.

The rest will be the No. 1 seed for their respective league's postseason tournament.

America East

American

ASUN

Atlantic 10

ACC

Big 12

Big East

Big Sky

Big South

Big Ten

Big West

CAA

Conference USA

Horizon

Ivy

MAAC

MAC

MEAC: Howard Bison

The Howard Bison clinched the 2026 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship on April 18 with a doubleheader sweep of Coppin State.

Howard has now won back-to-back regular season crowns.

The Bison are Regular Season Champions x2 🏆🥎#MEACSB pic.twitter.com/yhiiYEW5hK — Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (@MEACSports) April 19, 2026

Missouri Valley

Mountain West

NEC

Ohio Valley

Patriot League: Boston University Terriers

The Boston University Terriers clinched at least a share of the regular season title and have locked up the No. 1 seed for the Patriot League Tournament after taking the series from Army on April 18.

BU could win the title outright this weekend. The Terriers need to win one game against Holy Cross or for both the Army and Colgate to lose one contest.

SEC

SoCon

Southland: Southeastern Louisiana Lions

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions clinched their first regular season title in program history on April 17.

SLU clinched the title with an 8-3 victory over Nicholls, combined with Incarnate Word's two losses at Lamar.

The win also secured the program's fifth straight 40-win season.

SWAC

Summit League

Sun Belt

WCC

WAC