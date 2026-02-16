NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 2

Week two of NCAA Division I softball delivered yet another batch of contests full of excitement, upsets, run-rules, no-doubters, and head-turning results.

Take a look at the statistical leaders through games Feb. 14, 2026:

Batting

Batting Average

1. Rylie Hartman, SR, Northern Illinois, .750

2. Hayden Fox, SR, Tarleton State, .737

3. Taryn Kern, SR, Stanford, .682

4. Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, .655

5. Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson St., .650

6. Leighann Goode, SR, Texas, .647

7. Braeden Hale, SO, Princeton, .643

8. Mikayla Wilson, FR, Tarleton St., .633

(4 tied for 9th with .625)

On-Base Percentage

1. Hayden Fox, SR, Tarleton St.ate, .828

2. Haley Saole, SO, UC Riverside, .812

3. Rylie Hartman, SR, Northern Illinois, .800

4. Brinli Bain, FR, Arkansas, .739

5. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .735

6. Leighann Goode, SR, Texas, .727

Ally Hochstadter, SR, Quinnipiac, .727

8. Lauren Spainhower, SO, Garnder-Webb, .720

9. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, SO, Oklahoma, .708

10. Taryn Kern, SR, Stanford, .700

Slugging Percentage

1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.900

2. Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 1.560

3. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, 1.545

4. Taryn Kern, SR, Stanford, 1.500

5. Leighann Goode, SR, Texas, 1.412

6. Karis Ford, JR, Princeton, 1.364

7. Kate Lappe, SR, Northern Iowa, 1.333

8. Reese Atwood, SR, Texas, 1.320

9. Maddie Hartley, SO, Houston, 1.304

10. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, 1.300

Hits

1. Persy Llamas, SO, Ole Miss, 19

Kylie Shaw, SO, Auburn, 19

Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 19

Mikayla Wilson, FR, Tarleton State, 19

(6 tied for 5th at 18)

Home Runs

1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 9

2. Sydney Potter, JR, Southern Illinois, 8

Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 8

4. Reese Atwood, SR, Texas, 6

Sydni Burko, SO, Marshall, 6

Taylor Fitch, SR, Seattle U, 6

Makayla McClain, SR, Appalachian State, 6

(17 tied for 8th with 5)

RBI

1. Reese Atwood, SR, Texas, 20

2. Kenleigh Cahalan, SR, Florida, 19

Sydney Potter, JR, Southern Illinois, 19

4. Marley Espiau, SO, UC San Diego, 18

Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 18

Ava Sin, SR, Seattle U, 18

(5 tied for 7th with 17)

Stolen Bases

1. Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 12

2. Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson State, 11

3. Kirnan Bailey, JR, Dayton, 10

4. Desirae Devine, JR, Wofford, 9

Morgan Goodrich, SR, Indiana State, 9

Kayden Henry, JR, Texas, 9

Claire Sisco, SR, Nicholls, 9

(9 tied for 8th with 8)



Runs

1. Hayden Fox, SR, Tarleton State, 18

2. Taylor Fitch, SR, Seattle U, 17

Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 17

Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 17

5. Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, 16

Kylie Shaw, SO, Auburn, 16

Regan Shockey, JR, Arizona, 16

Mia Williams, JR, Texas Tech, 16

9. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 15

Kayden Henry, JR, Texas, 15

Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 15

Pitching

ERA

1. Taryn Batterton, SR, Grand Canyon, .00

Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, .00

Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, .00

Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, .00

Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, .00

(14 tied for 1st with .00)

Wins

1. Addisen Fisher, SO, Georgia, 5

Vic Moten, FR, Alabama, 5

Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, 5

Lindsay O'Dell, SR, Loyola Marymount, 5

Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 5

Tatyana Vega, Texas at El Paso, 5

(19 tied for 7th with 4)

Strikeouts

1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 59

2. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 49

3. Izzy Kemp, SR, Dayton, 46

4. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 44

5. Kenzie Brown, SR, Arizona State, 43

Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 43

7. Miranda De Nava, SO, California Baptist, 39

Caylee Gaytan, FR, Indiana State, 39

9. Alyssa Faircloth, JR, Mississippi State, 38

Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 38

Brooklyn Shroyer, JR, UNC Greensboro, 38

Innings Pitched

1. Trisha McCleskey, JR, Cal State Fullerton, 41.0

2. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 38.0

Tatyana Vega, FR, Texas at El Paso, 38.0

4. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 35.2

5. Caylee Gaytan, FR, Indiana State, 35.0

6. Riley Miller, FR, Kent State, 33.1

7. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 33.0

Loreley Francia, SR, St. John's (NY), 33.0

Aaliyah Williams, JR, North Carolina A&T, 33.0

10. Madison Evans, SO, South Dakota, 32.2

Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 32.2

Shutouts

1. Bre Clark, FR, Southeastern Louisiana, 3

Jazzy Francik, SO, Florida State, 3

Erica Houge, SO, Western Kentucky, 3

(26 tied at 4th with 2)

Fielding

Assists

1. Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 39

2. Bella Atkinson, SR, Illinois State, 35

Nealy McManus, JR, Southern Miss, 35

4. Bradi Gallaway, FR, Louisiana Tech, 30

5. Hannah Dorsett, JR, Alabama at Birmingham, 29

Aubrey Evans, SR, Central Florida, 29

Kaytlin Greenwood, JR, Wofford, 29

8. Ella Boyer, JR, Illinois State, 28

Cassie Reasner, JR, Ole Miss, 28

Amber Toven, SR, Baylor, 28

Caught Stealing By

1. Elizabeth Moffitt, JR, North Texas, 7

2. Anneca Anderson, JR, North Texas, 5

Isabella Perez, SR, Florida International, 5

Kieli Ryan, SR, Butler, 5

5. Macie Bergmann, SO, Drexel, 4

Shawnese Hogue-Lacy, SR, San Diego, 4

Macie Howes, SR, Kennesaw State, 4

Tyra Robinson, SO, North Carolina A&T, 4

Madelyn Wilson, SR, DePaul, 4

(29 tied at 10th with 3)

For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.

