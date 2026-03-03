NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 3
Here are the statistical leaders through games Feb. 28, 2026:
Batting
Batting Average
1. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .615
2. Braeden Hale, SO, Princeton, .607
3. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, .587
4. Grace Lawton, SR, Central Connecticut State, .579
5. Hannah Klotz, JR, Saint Peter's, .571
6. Sarah Gordon, SR, Georgia, .561
7. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .557
8. Chloe Cummings, JR, Siena, .556
Bella Nugent, FR, Holy Cross, .556
10. Abby Dayton, SR, Oklahoma, .548
On-Base Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .725
2. Allyssa Parker, FR, Oklahoma, .660
3. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, .652
4. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, .639
5. Brinli Bain, FR, Arkansas, .638
6. Bella Nugent, FR, Holy Cross, .636
7. Braeden Hale, SO, Princeton, .633
8. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .630
9. Kylie Shaw, SO, Auburn, .628
10. Chloe Cummings, JR, Siena, .625
Slugging Percentage
1. Bella Nugent, FR, Holy Cross, 1.667
2. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.595
3. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, 1.346
4. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 1.319
5. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 1.283
6. Allyssa Parker, FR, Oklahoma, 1.281
7. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 1.220
8. Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 1.180
9. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 1.169
10. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 1.153
Hits
1. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 41
2. Kenleigh Cahalan, SR, Florida, 37
Gabi Comia, SO, Florida, 37
4. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 36
5. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 35
6. D'Auna Jennings, SR, Duke, 34
Kally Meredith, JR, Florida International, 34
Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, 34
Sereniti Trice, SO, Arizona, 34
10. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 33
Home Runs
1. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 15
2. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 14
Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 14
4. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 11
Sydney Potter, JR, Southern Illinois, 11
Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 11
Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 11
8. Kenleigh Cahalan, SR, Florida, 10
Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 10
Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 10
RBI
1. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 41
2. Kenleigh Cahalan, SR, Florida, 40
3. Jocleyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 37
Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 37
5. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 34
Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 34
7. Reese Atwood, SR, Texas, 32
Gabbie Garcia, SO, Oklahoma, 32
Allison Oneacre, FR, Penn State, 32
10. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 31
Stolen Bases
1. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 20
2. Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 17
Aaralyn Nogay, JR, Kent State, 17
4. Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 16
5. Leah Clark, JR, Florida International, 15
Morgan Goodrich, SR, Indiana State, 15
Madison Vrastil, SO, Valparaiso, 15
8. Cairah Curran, JR, Santa Clara, 14
Kayden Henry, JR, Texas, 14
Sydney McCray, SR, Grand Canyon, 14
Claire Sisco, SR, Nicholls, 14
Laylin Sturm, JR, Nicholls, 14
Aly VanBrandt, JR, Indiana, 14
Runs
1. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 41
2. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 36
3. Kayden Henry, JR, Texas, 33
Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, 33
Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 33
6. Regan Shockey, JR, Arizona, 32
7. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 30
Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 30
9. Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 29
Aly VanBrandt, JR, Indiana, 29
Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 29
Mia Williams, JR, Texas Tech, 29
Pitching
ERA
1. Ashley Hibbard, SR, Rhode Island, .00
2. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, .21
3. Vic Moten, FR, Alabama, .36
4. Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, .37
5. Ava Brown, JR, Florida, .49
6. Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, .52
7. Kaylanie Rodriguez, SO, Delaware State, .58
8. Samantha Lincoln, SO, Texas Tech, .64
Eden Muncy, East Tennessee State, SO, .64
10. Bethany Noble, SR, Louisiana, .68
Wins
1. Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 11
2. Audrey Lowry, SO, Oklahoma, 9
Jalen Adams, SR, Arizona, 9
4. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, 8
Kyra Aycock, SR, Ole Miss, 8
NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 8
Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, 8
Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 8
Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 8
Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 8
Strikeouts
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 98
2. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's, 91
3. Alyssa Faircloth, JR, Mississippi State, 83
4. Faith Aragon, JR, New Mexico State, 81
Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 81
6. Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 80
7. Alexis Jensen, FR, Nebraska, 78
8. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 71
NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 71
Jordyn Frahm, SR, Nebraska, 71
Brooklyn Shroyer, JR, UNC Greensboro, 71
Innings Pitched
1. Trisha McCleskey, JR, Cal State Fullerton, 70.2
2. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 67.2
3. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 67.1
4. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 66.2
5. Presley Hosick, SR, Miami (OH), 63.1
6. Faith Aragon, JR, New Mexico State, 63.0
Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 63.0
8. Jasmine Whorley, SO, Iliinois Chicago, 62.0
9. Maddie Drerup, SR, USC Upstate, 61.1
10. Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 60.2
Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's, 60.2
Shutouts
1. Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, 5
2. Crimson Bryant, SO, Stephen F. Austin, 4
Lauryn Carranco, SR, Fresno State, 4
Vic Moten, FR, Alabama, 4
Hailey Nutter, FR, Kentucky, 4
6. Kennedie Bacon, SR, Sacramento State, 3
Taryn Batterton, SR, Grand Canyon, 3
Cera Blanchard, SR, Southeastern Louisiana, 3
Kenzie Brown, SR, Arizona State, 3
Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 3
(11 more tied for 6th with 3)
Fielding
Assists
1. Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 65
2. Aubrey Evans, SR, Central Florida, 63
3. Irianis Garcia, SO, Stetson, 62
4. Avery Weisbrook, JR, Long Beach State, 58
5. Sierra Humphreys, JR, Central Florida, 57
6. Laken Lienhard, SR, St. Thomas (MN), 56
7. Nealy McManus, JR, Southern Mississippi, 54
8. Amari Brown, SR, Florida A&M, 53
Danitza Hernandez, SR, Miami (OH), 53
Grace Molitor, SO, Central Arkansas, 53
Caught Stealing By
1. Madelyn Wilson, SR, DePaul, 10
2. Macie Bergmann, SO, Drezel, 9
Lily West, SR, Creighton, 9
4. Macie Howes, SR, Kennesaw State, 8
Elizabeth Moffitt, JR, North Texas, 8
Brenna SHerman, JR, Lipscomb, 8
Maya Venegas, SO, Cal Poly, 8
8. Reese Hunter, SR, Georgia Tech, 7
Talia Maldonado, SO, UT Arlington, 7
Sierra Persinger, SO, UNC Wilmington, 7
Tyra Robinson, SO, North Carolina A&T, 7
Zoey Stewart, SR, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 7
For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.
Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew