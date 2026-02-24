NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 3

The 2026 campaign is already shaping up to be one for the books.

Take a look at the statistical leaders through games Feb. 21, 2026:

Batting

Batting Average

1. Braeden Hale, SO, Princeton, .640

2. Hayden Fox, SR, Tarleton State, .618

3. Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson State, .615

Delaney Smith, SR, UPenn, .615

5. Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, .609

6. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, .606

7. Nicole Edmiaston, JR, Stetson, .596

8. Alayna Giampolo, SO, Wagner, .583

9. Michelle Diaz, JR, Mississippi Valley State, .579

Grace Lawton, SR, Central Connecticut State, .579

On-Base Percentage

1. Hayden Fox, SR, Tarleton State, .755

2. Delaney Smith, SR, UPenn, .722

3. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .702

4. Brinli Bain, FR, Arkansas, .667

Jayla Campos, SO, Morgan State, .667

Braeden Hale, SO, Princeton, .667

Haley Saole, SO, UC Riverside, .667

8. Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson State, .655

9. Abigail Taylor, SR, East Tennessee State, .652

10. Chloe Cummings, JR, Siena, .650

Slugging Percentage

1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.606

2. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, 1.348

3. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 1.333

4. Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 1.324

5. Maddie Hartley, SO, Houston, 1.243

6. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 1.238

7. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 1.222

8. Allyssa Parker, FR, Oklahoma, 1.200

9. Shelby Barbee, SR, North Carolina, 1.194

10. Taylor Fitch, SR, Seattle U, 1.182

Hits

1. Nicole Edmiaston, JR, Stetson, 28

D'Auna Jennings, SR, Duke, 28

Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 28

4. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 27

Kenleigh Cahalan, SR, Florida, 27

Avari Morris, JR, Seatlle U, 27

7. Gabi Comia, SO, Florida, 26

Kally Meredith, JR, Florida Internationanl, 26

Sereniti Trice, SO, Arizona, 26

10. Britney Moreno, SR, Utah Valley, 25

Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 25

Emma Vike, SR, South Dakota State, 25

Home Runs

1. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 11

Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 11

3. Sydney Potter, JR, Southern Illinois, 10

Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 10

5. Taylor Fitch, SR, Seattle U, 9

Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 9

Kendal Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 9

Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 9

9. Maddie Hartley, SO, Houston, 8

Micaela Wark, SR, Texas A&M, 8

RBI

1. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 32

2. Nicole Edmiaston, JR, Stetson, 29

3. Kenleigh Cahalan, SR, Florida, 28

Taylor Fitch, SR, Seattle U, 28

5. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 27

6. Reese Atwood, SR, Texas, 25

Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 25

8. Allison Oneacre, FR, Penn State, 24

Sydney Potter, JR, Southern Illinois, 24

Brianna Stanely, SO, Wofford, 24

Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 24

Macie Vickers, SO, Tarleton State, 24

Stolen Bases

1. Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 15

2. Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 14

3. Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson State, 13

Tori Green, JR, Alabama A&M, 13

Claire Sisco, SR, Nicholls, 13

6. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 12

Alyssa Dethlefson, SO, UC Davis, 12

Desirae Devine, JR, Wofford, 12

Aaralyn Nogay, JR, Kent State, 12

Laylin Sturm, JR, Nicholls, 12

Runs

1. Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 26

2. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 25

Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 25

4. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 24

Kayden Henry, JR, Texas, 24

Regan Shockey, JR, Arizona, 24

7. Hayden Fox, SR, Tarleton State, 23

Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, 23

Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 23

(5 tied for 10th with 21)

Pitching

ERA

1. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, .00

Kai Hudson, FR, Stephen F. Austin, .00

Bethaney Noble, SR, Louisiana, .00

Madalyn Covelli, SR, Cornell, .00

Ashley Hibbard, SR, Rhode Island, .00

6. Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, .22

7. Abby Lovell, FR, Troy, .45

8. Vic Moten, FR, Alabama, .45

9. Saylor Timmerman, FR, Arkansas, .46

10. Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, .47

Wins

1. Audrey Lowry, SO, Oklahoma, 8

Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 8

3. Camryn Fisher, FR, Appalachian State, 7

Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 7

Ella Harrison, SO, Auburn, 7

Jalen Adamas, SR, Arizona, 7

7. Addisen Fisher, SO, 6

Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 6

Serayah Neiss, SR, Iowa, 6

Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, 6

Ava Braswell, SO, Stetson, 6

(5 more tied for 7th with 6)

Strikeouts

1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 84

2. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's, 71

3. Kenzie Brown, SR, Arizona State, 66

4. Alyssa Faircloth, JR, Mississippi State, 62

5. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 57

6. Faith Aragon, JR, New Mexico State, 56

Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 56

8. Zoe Prystajko, SO, Stanford, 55

9. Brooklyn Shroyer, JR, UNC Greensboro, 54

10. Jordyn Frahm, SR, Nebraska, 52

Innings Pitched

1. Trisha McCleskey, JR, Cal State Fullerton, 58.2

2. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 53.2

3. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 52.1

5. Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 50.0

6. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's, 47.2

7. Presley Hosick, SR, Miami (OH), 47.1

8. Loreley Francia, SR, St. John's, 46.2

9. Ryley Harrison, JR, South Alabama, 46.1

10. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 46.0

Maddie Drerup, SR, USC Upstate, 46.0

Mia Gonzalez, FR, Bethune-Cookman, 46.0

Shutouts

1. Kennedie Bacon, SR, Sacramento State, 3

Kenzie Brown, SR, Arizona State, 3

Crimson Bryant, SO, Stephen F. Austin, 3

Bre Clark, FR, Southeastern Louisiana, 3

Erica Houge, SO, Western Kentucky, 3

(6 more tied for 1st with 3)

Fielding

Assists

1. Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 53

2. Irianis Garcia, SO, Stetson, 50

3. Nealy McManus, JR, Southern Mississippi, 45

4. Danitza Hernandez, SR, Miami (OH), 43

Grace Molitor, SO, Central Arkansas, 43

6. Taylor Biehl, SR, Arizona, 42

Amari Brown, SR, Florida A&M, 42

Laken Lienhard, SR, St. Thomas (MN), 42

9. Aubrey Evans, SR, Central Florida, 41

10. Kathy Garcia-Soto, SR, Southern Florida, 40

Francesca Guerrera, SO, Maine, 40

Peyton Holland, JR, UT Arlington, 40

Caught Stealing By

1. Madelyn Wilson, SR, DePaul, 10

2. Elizabeth Moffitt, JR, North Texas, 8

3. Macie Bergmann, SO, Drexel, 4. Gracie Alejo, SO, East Texas A&M, 6

Anneca Anderson, JR, North Texas, 6

Macie Howes, SR, Kennesaw State, 6

Reese Hunter, SR, Georgia Tech, 6

Hannah Messer, SO, DePaul, 6

(6 more tied for 4th with 6)

For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.

Recommended Links