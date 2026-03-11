NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 4

Here are the statistical leaders through games March, 8, 2026:

Batting

Batting Average

1. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, .597

2. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .574

3. Carmella Phelan, FR, Niagara, .571

4. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .568

5. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .561

6. Sereniti Trice, SO, Arizona, .545

7. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .538

8. Rylee Spindler, SO, Belmont, .531

9. Sophia Knight, JR, Tennessee, .527

10. Brooke Wel

On-Base Percentage

1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .729

2. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, .633

3. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, .630

4. Ailana Agbayani, SR, Oklahoma, .630

5. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .627

6. Brinli Bain, FR, Arkansas, .625

Carmella Phelan, FR, Niagara, .625

Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, .625

9. Brooke Wells, SO, Alabama, .611

10. Ausha Moore, SO, Wichita State, .610

Slugging Percentage

1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.635

2. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 1.403

3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 1.233

4. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 1.190

5. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 1.189

6. Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 1.169

7. Carmella Phelan, FR, Niagara, 1.143

8. Lindsay Henson, SR, Queens (NC), 1.137

9. Allyssa Parker, FR, Oklahoma, 1.116

10. Gigi Ganje, SO, UPenn, 1.098

Hits

1. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 45

Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 45

3. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, 43

4. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, 42

Sereniti Trice, SO, Arizona, 42

6. Reese Collier, SO, Gardner-Webb, 41

7. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 40

Jordan McMahon, SO, Weber State, 40

Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 40

10. Hannah Christian, SO, Southern Mississippi, 39

D'Auna Jennings, SR, Duke, 39

Sophia Knight, JR, Tennessee, 39

Taliyah Thomas, SR, USC Update, 39

Home Runs

1. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 19

2. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 18

3. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 15

4. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 14

Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 14

6. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 13

7. Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 12

Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 12

9. Alexis DeBoer, SO, Washington, 11

(5 more tied for 9th with 11)

RBI

1. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 50

2. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 48

3. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 43

Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 43

5. Kenleigh Cahalan, SR, Florida, 40

Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 40

7. Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 39

Mia Williams, JR, Texas Tech, 39

9. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 38

10. Reese Collier, SO, Gardner-Webb, 37

Brie Howard, JR, Austin Peay, 37

Allison Oneacre, FR, Penn State, 37

Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 37

Stolen Bases

1. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 25

2. Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 19

Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 19

4. Alyssa Dethlefson, SO, UC Davis, 18

5. Leah Clark, JR, Florida International, 17

Avery Francis, SR, Loyola Marymount, 17

Addie Keef, JR, North Florida, 17

Aaralyn Nogay, JR, Kent State, 17

Claire Sisco, SR, Nicholls, 17

Taliyah Thomas, SR, USC Upstate, 17

Runs

1. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 43

2. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 42

3. Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 40

Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 40

5. Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, 39

Regan Shockey, JR, Arizona, 39

7. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 38

Mia Williams, JR, Texas Tech, 38

9. Kayden Henry, JR, Texas, 37

10. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 36

Pitching

ERA

1. Ava Brown, JR, Florida, .49

2. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, .50

3. Vic Moten, FR, Alabama, .59

4. Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, .60

5. Leila Ammon, SO, Mississippi State, .69

6. Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, .77

7. Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, .80

8. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, .81

9. Sage Mardjetko, JR, Tennessee, .83

10. NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, .99

Wins

1. Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 14

2. Morgan Reimer, SO, Washington, 12

Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 12

4. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, 11

Audrey Lowry, SO, Oklahoma, 11

Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, 11

Jalen Adams, SR, Arizona, 11

Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 11

9. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, 10

Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, 10

Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 10

Lyndsey Grein, SR, Oregon, 10

Strikeouts

1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 143

2. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 112

3. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 110

4. Alyssa Faircloth, JR, Mississippi State, 107

5. Faith Aragon, JR, New Mexico State, 97

6. Alexis Jensen, FR, Nebraska, 95

Zoe Prystajko, SO, Stanford, 95

8. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 94

9. Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 93

10. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 91

Innings Pinched

1. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 93.2

2. Trish McCleskey, JR, Cal State Fullerton

3. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 85.0

4. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 83.2

5. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 82.1

Jasmine Whorley, SO, Illinois Chicago, 82.1

7. Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 81.2

8. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 80.1

9. Jacy Harrelson, SO, Jacksonville, 78.0

Cedes Saldana, FR, CSU Bakersfield, 78.0

Shutouts

1. Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, 6

2. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 5

Brooklyn Shroyer, JR, UNC Greensboro, 5

4. Crimson Bryant, SO, Stephen F. Austin, 4

NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 4

Lauryn Carranco, SR, Fresno State, 4

Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, 4

Erica Houge, SO, Western Kentucky, 4

(4 more tied for 4th with 4)

Fielding

Assists

1. Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 77

2. Irianis Garcia, SO, Stetson, 76

3. Avery Weisbrook, JR, Long Beach State, 74

4. Cameron Kaufman, JR. Bowling Green, 71

5. Nealy McManus, JR, Southern Mississippi, 70

6. Amari Brown, SR, Florida A&M, 69

7. Trinity Brandon, SR, Central Arkansas, 67

Aubrey Evans, SR, Central Florida, 67

Madi Mendoza, JR, Sacramento State, 67

10. Brie Normandin, JR, Coastal Carolina, 66

Caught Stealing By

1. Macie Bergmann, SO, Drexel, 11

Maya Venegas, SO, Cal Poly, 11

3. Brenna Sherman, JR, Lipscomb, 10

Madelyn Wilson, SR, DePaul, 10

5. Gracie Alejo, SO, East Texas A&M, 9

Macie Howes, SR, Kennesaw State, 9

Abbi Perkins, SR, Alabama Birmingham, 9

Lily West, SR, Creighton, 9

9. Reese Hunter, SR, Georgia Tech, 8

(5 more tied for 9th with 8)

For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.

