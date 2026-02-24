Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Alabama Stars Recognized in Weekly Softball On SI Awards

Pitching ruled the land this past week and the weekly Softball On SI reflect that.

Stars from Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Alabama, and North Carolina earned the accolades for dominant weeks for the respective teams.

Co-Player of the Week: Hannah Camenzind, Nebraska Cornhuskers

One of the three two-way players for Nebraska had a standout weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Hannah Camenzind was 2-0 in the circle which included a five-inning no-hitter against Hawaii. The first of her career, She also pitched another five shutout innings against Seattle on Sunday.

Lights out all weekend.



10.0 IP / 0 ER / 6 K / 1 No-hitter@camenzindhannah → B1G Pitcher of the Week. 🏆📈 pic.twitter.com/sZG5woZO7D — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 23, 2026

At the plate, Camenzind hit .471 on the weekend, which was the highest of any Husker who was in the lineup for all five games. She totaled eight hits with three doubles, four runs and three RBIs.

Co-Player of the Week: Emily LeGette, North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina junior infielder Emily LeGette is the only non-pitcher to earn a weekly award from Softball On SI for Week 3.

LeGette was 11-for-18 with five home runs, three doubles, nine runs scored and 14 RBIs in six games, She had two multi-home run performances and didn't strike out.

EMILY. LEGETTE. THE WOMAN YOU ARE. pic.twitter.com/ovFrYrahW3 — Carolina Softball (@UNCSoftball) February 21, 2026

Against NC Central on Thursday, LeGette homered twice, including a grand slam, in the third inning.

The transfer from Virginia Tech has surpassed all her season totals from 2025 and leads UNC with a .611 batting average, eight home runs and 29 RBIs.

Pitcher of the Week: Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State ace Ruby Meylan tossed the first no-hitter of her collegiate career against Colorado State on Friday. She needed just 46 pitches to navigate 5.0 innings in the Cowgirls' 10-0 win.

The senior struck out five batters and allowed no walks.

Good morning. Ruby Meylan spun a no-no on 46 pitches last night. That is all. #GoPokes | @rubymeylan pic.twitter.com/PkBg21EWk6 — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) February 21, 2026

Meylan had nine career one-hitters entering the contest, including Thursday's outing against Texas State on Thursday.

Meylan appeared and started two games over the weekend and didn't allow a run in 12.0 innings of work. She struck out 12 and walked two while improving to 4-3 on the year.

Co-Freshmen of the Week: Kaitlyn Pallozzi, Alabama Crimson Tide

Kaitlyn Pallozzi led off Alabama's undefeated weekend with a perfect game on Friday against Elon She became the first freshman in program history to throw a perfect game and it is just the 10th perfect game all-time at Alabama, the first since Montana Fouts on May 5, 2023 at Ole Miss.

Kaitlyn Pallozzi is officially the FIRST Alabama freshman to ever throw a perfect game @KaitlynPallozzi 👏👏👏#Team30 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/vzc16kFiqv — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) February 20, 2026

The freshman pitched 9.1 innings across two appearances and allowed one earned run on four hits. She struck out nine and walked none.

Co-Freshmen of the Week: Vic Moten, Alabama Crimson Tide

Vic Moten was 2-0, including a complete-game shutout on the road over No. 5 Florida State, holding the Seminoles to just three hits while striking out a season-high seven.

On Sunday, she earned the win over Dartmouth and pitched 2.2 hitless relief innings. Moten also added four strikeouts to her weekend total.

Moten is currently riding a 23.2 consecutive scoreless innings streak, with her last run allowed coming in the first inning against Georgia Tech on Feb. 7.

Team of the Week: Alabama Crimson Tide

It's hard to ignore what the Alabama Crimson Tide has done to this point and this week was no different.

An undefeated weekend, including two wins over then-ranked No. 5 Florida in Tallahassee, Elon, and Dartmouth earned the Crimson Tide Softball On SI's Team of the Week honors.

Alabama was 4-0 and outscored its opponents 23-3 and rose two spots to No, 4 in Softball America's Top 25 rankings.

The Crimson Tide enters the weeks as one of only five remaining undefeated teams in Division I.

