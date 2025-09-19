NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic 2025 Schedule and Ticket Sales Announced
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association released its schedule and ticket information for the 2026 NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic presented by MaxBP, according to a press release on Thursday.
The season-opening tournament is set to take place Feb. 5-8 at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla.
Headlining the field of 18 teams are Oregon and Tennessee. Both teams reached the Women's College World Series in 2025.
Joining the Ducks and Lady Vols are the Clemson Tigers, Liberty Flames, Auburn Tigers, Southeastern Louisiana Lions, Boston College Eagles, BYU Cougars, Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Longwood Lancers, Michigan State Spartans, Missouri Tigers, North Carolina Central Eagles, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Tennessee State Tigers.
Of the 18 participants, 15 of them competed in their respective conference tournaments with three of them emerging as conference champions.
Tickets are on sale now through the City of Clearwater. The price includes tax and an additional third-party fee during the purchasing process.
NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic Ticket Prices
- Thursday: $25
- Friday: $40
- Saturday: $40
- Sunday: $40
- Tournament: $135
NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic Schedule
Home team listed second. All game times are Eastern.
Thursday
7 p.m.
Field 1 - Clemson v Southeastern Louisiana
Field 3 - Tennessee v BYU
Friday
10 a.m.
Field 1 - Penn State v Missouri
Field 2 - Pittsburgh v North Carolina Central
Field 3 - Boston College v Eastern Kentucky
1 p.m.
Field 1 - Oregon v Missouri
Field 2 - Rutgers v North Carolina Central
Field 3 - Penn State v Boston College
Field 4 - Tennessee State v BYU
4 p.m.
Field 1 - Oregon v Clemson
Field 2 - Longwood v Pittsburgh
Field 3 - Liberty v Tennessee
Field 4 - Tennessee State v Southeastern Louisiana
5 p.m.
Field 8 - Michigan State v BYU
Field 9 - Auburn v Notre Dame
7 p.m.
Field 1 - Liberty v Clemson
Field 2 - Longwood v Southeastern Louisiana
Field 3 - Rutgers v Tennessee
8 p.m.
Field 8 - Notre Dame v BYU
Field 9 - Auburn v Michigan State
Saturday
12 p.m.
Field 1 - North Carolina Central v Notre Dame
Field 2 - Tennessee State v Rutgers
Field 3 - Pittsburgh v Auburn
1 p.m.
Field 8 - BYU v Penn State
Field 9 - Boston College v Tennessee
3 p.m.
Field 1 - Missouri v Tennessee State
Field 2 - Southeastern Louisiana v Rutgers
Field 3 - Michigan State v Longwood
Field 4 - North Carolina Central v Eastern Kentucky
4 p.m.
Field 8 - Auburn v Clemson
Field 9 - Oregon v Liberty
6 p.m.
Field 1 - Missouri v BYU
Field 2 - Southeastern Louisiana v Boston College
Field 3 - Notre Dame v Longwood
Field 4 - Michigan State v Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
Field 8 - Tennessee v Oregon
Field 9 - Eastern Kentucky v Penn State
Sunday
10 a.m.
Field 1 - Southeastern Louisiana v Oregon
Field 2 - Clemson v Michigan State
Field 3 - Penn State v Auburn
Field 4 - Eastern Kentucky v Pittsburgh
Field 8 - North Carolina Central v Tennessee State
Field 9 - Liberty v Notre Dame
1 p.m.
Field 3 - Longwood v Boston College
Field 8 - Missouri v Liberty
Field 9 - Rutgers v Notre Dame