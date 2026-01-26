Niagara University Alumna Hired as Softball Assistant Coach

Kassidy Aiken, a 2022 graduate of Niagara University, will join the softball coaching staff for the 2026 campaign, announced on Thursday. Paul Gray, also in his first season at Niagara, will fulfill the head coaching duties, following a change in leadership for the program in June 2025.

"I'm blessed to have Coach Aiken apart of the staff, she's able to help our program grow with her knowledge of the game and her energy she brings," Gray said in a press release. "She was a former D1 athlete and understands the importance of playing at a high level!" [...] "I'm excited for her to join the staff and can't wait to see what the future brings this year!"

Aiken's collegiate playing career began at the University of Buffalo, where she played two seasons for the softball team, one of which was shortened when the pandemic hit. She later transferred to Niagara to compete for the women's golf team from 2020 to 2023, serving as team captain in her grad student year.

Gray has assigned Aiken to the Purple Eagle outfielders, and she will also assist with the offense. A West Seneca, New York native, Aiken has collected a wide variety of fastpitch coaching experience post-grad, with levels of play ranging from middle school to high school to travel ball.

Most recently, the head coach of Inferno Softball, Aiken, managed roster selections, team practice plans, and game strategy. She also spent time at Cheektowaga Central High School and West Seneca East Middle School and High School, focusing on individual and team development.

"I am excited to bring my experience as a former dual-sport collegiate athlete and a coach who has worked with players of varying ages and skill levels," Aiken said in a press release. "My specialties are outfield development and hitting, with strong emphasis on a player-first philosophy."

"I believe that in order for athletes to be successful on the field, they must first develop a confident and resilient mindset. Softball is a game of constant adjustment, and I emphasize helping players feel changes in their mechanics while also understanding why and how those changes work."

Niagara finished 10th in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) in 2025. The Purple Eagles will play in the Penn State Softball Invitational from March 6-8 at University Park, Penn., to begin the 2026 season. They are slated for a doubleheader that Friday against Lehigh and Binghamton. Game times are 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. ET.

Recommended Links