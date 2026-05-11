Norman Regional: Schedule & Updates

The Oklahoma Sooners earned the No. 3 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament and will host the 2026 Norman Regional at Love's Field.

The regional will feature Kansas, Michigan and Binghamton.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Binghamton | 2:30 p.m. CT | SEC Network

Game 2: Kansas vs. Michigan | 5 p.m. CT | TBD

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 4:30 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. CT | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 2 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 4:30 p.m. CT | TBD