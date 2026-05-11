Norman Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Norman NCAA Softball Regional.
The Oklahoma Sooners earned the No. 3 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament and will host the 2026 Norman Regional at Love's Field.
The regional will feature Kansas, Michigan and Binghamton.
Friday, May 15
Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Binghamton | 2:30 p.m. CT | SEC Network
Game 2: Kansas vs. Michigan | 5 p.m. CT | TBD
Saturday, May 16
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 2 p.m. CT | TBD
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 4:30 p.m. CT | TBD
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. CT | TBD
Sunday, May 17
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 2 p.m. CT | TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 4:30 p.m. CT | TBD
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Published | Modified
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.