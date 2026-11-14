Oregon State Softball Head Coach Laura Berg Shares Personal Health Update

Oregon State softball head coach Laura Berg is opening the curtain and giving fans a personal health update.

Berg was recently diagnosed with Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune condition that causes the immune system to mistakenly attack hair follicles, resulting in hair loss.

In a social media post published Tuesday, Berg explained that each diagnosis is different and the condition affects people of all ages. It's also unpredictable, with hair loss and regrowth occurring at different times.

"Beyond the physical effects, Alopecia Areata can also have an emotional and psychological impact," Berg said. "Changes in physical appearance can affect confidence, self-esteem, and overall well-being. Understanding, compassion, and support are important for anyone navigating this diagnosis. I want to be an advocate for anyone that may be dealing with Alopecia. I am grateful it is not a life-threatening disease, yet it is still devastating to lose all of your hair."

Raising Awareness and Being an Advocate

Berg, who is known for her blonde ponytail and for wearing a baseball helmet while coaching third base, is using her new diagnosis to advocate for others who are struggling with their diagnosis. She's asking those who are able to donate hair to Wigs for Kids, an organization that helps provide hair replacement systems to children experiencing hair loss.

"I hope this donation can bring confidence, comfort, and a sense of normalcy to a child facing challenges of their own," Berg added. "Although this diagnosis has brought unexpected challenges, I want to find ways to turn the experience into something positive and meaningful for someone else.

"I appreciate your understanding and support as I navigate this diagnosis. My hope is to continue raising awareness, showing compassion, and reminding others that even through difficult circumstances, there are opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others."

Social Media Reacts

Recent USA Softball Hall of Fame inductee and former teammate of Berg, Monica Abbott posted well wishes on Instagram.

"In true Bergie fashion thinking of others while we all are thinking of you. We love you no matter how much hair you do or don’t have!"

#Redwave @FresnoStateSB @KlassyDogs If you watched Laura @lauraberg44 1 of the All-Time Bulldog greats, in ANY Sport!

CF well she covered CF,LF & RF at Margie Wright Diamond! Then won 4 yes 4 Olympic Gold Medals

HC @BeaverSoftball for years. Sending prayers Laura @P356Loeffler https://t.co/MiWfcX8dnX — Loren M. Werth (@loren_werth) November 13, 2026

Former Arizona State softball player Erica Beach also wished Berg well in another Instagram comment.

"Love ya Bergie! What a thoughtful post! You will very much likely help many young athletes who may be battling this! Keep being an amazing role model! Love ya!"

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bulldog Legend Laura Berg following her diagnosis of alopecia areata. We’re sending her prayers, love, and support during this time. @lauraberg44 https://t.co/eRDT6jWcRd — Fresno State Softball Updates (@FSSoftballNews) November 13, 2026

Taylor Rozantz, Associate Athletics Director for Academic Advising at UC Santa Barbara, thanked Berg for using her platform to raise awareness.

@lauraberg44 Coach Berg, sending you so much love and support. Thank you for using your platform to bring awareness to Alopecia Areata and for keeping that signature resilience front and center. You've got a whole community standing right beside you. Go Beavs! 🧡 https://t.co/dFug5jZUmz — Taylor Rozantz (@taylorrozantz) November 12, 2026

"Coach Berg, sending you so much love and support. Thank you for using your platform to bring awareness to Alopecia Areata and for keeping that signature resilience front and center. You've got a whole community standing right beside you. Go Beavs!"