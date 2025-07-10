SEC Softball Coach Sparks Controversy Over Proposed Batters’ Box Rule
There is no doubt that there were a lot of questionable calls throughout the NCAA softball tournament, with the biggest one being Appendix G during the Women's College World Series. Throughout all the controversy, many have shown their frustration online.
Because of that, the coaches' rule survey has a spotlight on it and coaches are speaking out about some of the proposed changes.
Missouri head coach Larissa Anderson sparked controversy with her social media post regarding one of the proposed changes, voicing her frustration with a proposed rule that allowed batters to come outside the box as long as they keep part of their foot on the line.
Anderson's comments have welcomed debate across the softball community.
If this new rule were to be added it would allow batters to do the following, according to Anderson.
"1) Batters to hit traditionally unhittable pitches. Could jeopardize safety of players.
2) Batters to step into the river and getting HBP (while still “attempting” to get out of the way).
3) Batters taking away the vision of the inside slot for umpires.
4) Pitcher's inability to throw inside. "
Anderson ended her post encouraging coaches to step up and vote on the NCAA rules survey.
"Is this what we want," she asked "Coaches, your voice and vote on the NCAA Rules Survey."
Anderson isn't the only coach who is upset with this new potential rule. Boise State head coach Justin Shults also voiced his opinion.
At the end of the day, too much subjectivity in the game," Shults said. "Let SA’s be SA’s!"
It's not just at the Division I level; coaches from other levels are making their voices heard, too. Brandon Elliot, Virginia Wesleyan head coach, also had something to say.
" I think slapping was taken out of the game with the 'whole foot in the box' change & it happened at a time when power numbers went through the roof," he said. "Can we meet in the middle & make the box longer & keep it the same width? Or, allow partial in front but not across plate?"
To see the rules survey in its entirety, click here.