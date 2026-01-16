Softball America Announces Preseason Shortstop Rankings

Softball America continued to roll out preseason position rankings on Thursday. Using advanced metrics from 64Analytics, along with the eye test and strength of schedule, shortstop rankings have been released.

Check out the best shortstops heading into the 2026 season.

Top 10 Players at Shortstop

Isa Torres, Florida State Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma River Mahler, Stanford Jess Oakland, Duke Ava Kuszak, Nebraska Jade Hylton, Virginia Vivi Martinez, Texas KK Dement, Texas A&M Hailey Toney, Texas Tech Addison Amaral, Oregon

Isa Torres, Florida State

Going into her third consecutive season at shortstop for the Seminoles, Isa Torres is coming off an All-American 2025 year in Tallahassee.

Torres was phenomenal last year, setting a school record with a .436 batting average and the third-most hits in school history with 95. She finished the season with nine home runs and 45 RBIs, along with 13 doubles and two triples.

Torres has been a mainstay at shortstop, starting 121 games at the position in two seasons. In 2025, Issa recorded 112 assists, 76 putouts, and made only nine errors in 197 chances.

The best shortstop in the country according to D1Softball and SoftballAmerica🤩🤩#Team43 pic.twitter.com/CIT0nmOJh2 — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) January 15, 2026

Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma

Last season, Gabbie Garcia's walk-off home run propelled the Sooners to the SEC championship game that never happened.

Garcia started 59 of 61 games and finished with a .351 batting average, 48 runs, nine doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 15 walks. Her 20 home runs placed her fifth among all Division I freshmen, and she also homered in five consecutive games, the first OU freshman since Jocelyn Alo to do so.

At shortstop, Gabbie Garcia recorded 111 assists, 66 putouts, and only four errors in 177 chances.

River Mahler, Stanford

Stanford's River Mahler started 54 games at short last season for the Cardinal, recording 72 assists, 87 putouts, and 11 errors in 170 chances.

Mahler found her power last year at the plate with 11 home runs, 11 better than her first two seasons combined. She also led Stanford with a .429 batting average while recording 52 RBIs on 76 hits. Mahler became the one that Stanford would love to have at bat with runners on, as she posted a .459 average with runners on base. While on base, Mahler was a perfect 9-for-9 in stolen base attempts.

Jess Oakland, Duke

After redshirting last season at Duke following her transfer from Minnesota, Jess Oakland looks to bring her production and experience to the Blue Devils' lineup this season.

Oakland's 2024 season for the Golden Gophers was one of the best in Minnesota history. She started 53 games and posted the second-best batting average in school history at .452. She recorded 20 home runs, 58 RBIs, 19 doubles, and walked 44 times with just 16 strikeouts in 168 plate appearances.

The infielder was a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 26 Finalist that season and an All-American.

Ava Kuszak, Nebraska

Senior Ava Kuszak spent 56 games at shortstop in 2025 and was consistently one of Softball America's top shortstops throughout the season, finishing No. 58 on the postseason Top 100 list.

As a First-Team All-Big Ten selection, Kuszak slashed .412/.507/.871 with 21 home runs, 64 RBIs, 13 doubles, and one triple. At shortstop, Ava recorded 80 assists, 54 putouts, and 13 errors in 147 chances.

Keep an eye on Kuszi. 👀 pic.twitter.com/nWeSo29Y2f — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) January 15, 2026

